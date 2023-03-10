Eric James Williams Missing Issue

To her dismay, the wife of an American tourist kidnapped by a major Mexican drug gang has disclosed that she had no idea her husband had left the country.

Friends Eric James Williams and Latavia “Tay” McGee were abducted by armed gunmen in Matamoros, Mexico on their way to a stomach tuck clinic and released four days later. They were found at a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday.

Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were good friends of theirs who perished in the horrific incident.

Michelle Williams, Mr. Williams’s wife, has come out to say that she was completely unaware of his trip to Mexico and specifically to a border community dominated by the Gulf drug gang.

I had no idea he was going to Mexico,” she told WBTV. I had a feeling he was heading off to meet up with some pals. Michelle stated she last spoke to her husband in the morning on Friday through text message.

She claimed to have responded “quickly” to his message, but heard nothing back. She now suspects that the four young men were ambushed and taken by the gang members around this time.

To which I said, “He didn’t answer. He also didn’t acknowledge our son, leading me to believe that they had been ambushed.

They probably didn’t think something like this would happen to them.

She recently reported that Mr. Williams and Ms. McGee are doing OK in a Texas hospital after he was shot in the legs but the wounds were not life-threatening. During the assault, he was shot three times in the legs and required surgery, but Ms. McGee looked to be uninjured.

Michelle told CNN that she and their 11-year-old son had spoken to Mr. Williams on the phone while he was in the hospital, and that he had been upset about Woodard’s and Brown’s deaths.

She referred to the two guys as his “brothers” because of how close they were to each other.

The remains of Woodard and Brown are currently being autopsied by Mexican officials in preparation for their repatriation to the United States. On Friday, Ms. McGee and her three American friends traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros so that she could have a belly tuck. That’s when the terrifying kidnapping began.

The group appeared to become disoriented after crossing the border in their white minivan and had trouble locating the clinic.

A short while later, they were attacked by a gang of masked gunmen who opened fire.

Video footage of the incident was disturbing since it showed the four victims being put into the back of a pickup vehicle.

When three people were pulled limp into the car, one sat up straight and was clearly in motion. They were dragging many victims, but one of them raised their head, indicating that they were still alive.

