Remembering Jim Metzger, the Beloved K95 Radio Host ‘Catfish’ – Cause of Death and Obituary

Jim Metzger, better known to his devoted listeners as Catfish, was a well-known radio host who delighted generations of country music enthusiasts in central Virginia. The success of Richmond’s K95 FM was greatly influenced by Metzger, who worked there for more than three decades. He was well-known for his loud, booming voice and contagious laugh. At the age of 68, he passed away on March 5, 2023, leaving behind a lasting legacy and a lot of fond memories for his followers.

Who was Jim Metzger?

On August 7, 1954, Jim Metzger was born in Winchester, Virginia. He was raised in the Virginia hamlet of Gore and went to Winchester’s James Wood High School. Afterwards, he relocated to Richmond, Virginia, where he studied at Virginia Commonwealth University and graduated with a degree in mass communications.

Metzger began his career in radio in the early 1980s, working at several stations in Virginia before joining K95 FM in 1985. He quickly became a beloved figure in the Richmond community, known for his passionate dedication to country music and easygoing charm. His signature catchphrase, “Git on up!” became a staple of his on-air persona, and his listeners eagerly awaited his daily show.

Metzger’s Career at K95 FM

Jim Metzger’s career at K95 FM spanned over three decades, during which he became one of the most recognizable voices in central Virginia. He hosted the station’s morning show, “The Catfish Morning Show,” which aired weekdays from 6 am to 10 am. His show featured a mix of country music hit, celebrity interviews, and local news and events and was a must-listen for many of the station’s listeners.

Metzger’s love of country music was contagious, and he frequently shared anecdotes and knowledge about the performers he featured on his show. He also had a gift for connecting with his listeners, and many of his followers called in to ask him for things and to share their requests and stories. He was well-known for being courteous and kind, frequently utilizing his position to support regional organizations and causes.

Cause of Death

Jim Metzger’s cause of death has not been officially released. However, according to a statement released by his family, he passed away peacefully at his home in Richmond, surrounded by loved ones. The report also thanked Metzger’s fans for their outpouring of support and expressed gratitude for the joy he brought to so many people’s lives.

Tributes and Legacy

Following news of Jim Metzger’s passing, tributes poured in from across the country music community and beyond. Fans, colleagues, and celebrities alike expressed sadness at his passing and shared memories of his kindness and humour.

In a statement released by K95 FM, the station’s general manager praised Metzger’s talent and dedication, saying, “Jim Metzger was a true legend in our industry, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. His passion for country music and his love for his listeners were unmatched, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.”

We won’t soon forget Jim Metzger’s influence on the country music scene and the Richmond region. His reputation as one of the greats of radio will endure for millennia, and the admirers and associates he inspired will never forget his voice or infectious enthusiasm.

Conclusion

Jim Metzger, the longtime K95 radio host known to his listeners as Catfish, was a beloved figure in the Richmond community and a legend in the country music industry.

