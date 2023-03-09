NBA Veteran Shawn Kemp Is Being Held After A Drive-By Shooting

According to jail records, Shawn Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star and legendary member of the Seattle Supersonics, has been detained in connection with a drive-by shooting investigation.

What Happened To Shawn Kemp?

According to Tacoma, Washington, police, on Wednesday afternoon, officers went to reports of gunfire in the Tacoma Mall parking lot. Officers found that the driver of one vehicle opened fire on the other after a fight between occupants of the two vehicles.

The police report continued, “The victim car departed the area. “Officers found the shooter who had opened fire on Tacoma Mall property, and they safely apprehended him. From the scene, a firearm was found. There were no reported injuries. 53-year-old Kemp’s name is on the Pierce.

Investigation

Friends of Seattle KIRO-A man in red can be seen on video taken outside the mall standing next to a Porsche, which the station has verified is registered to Kemp. A short while later, the man is seen hopping into the car and taking off quickly. In a different video, we see the man being stopped by the police and handcuffed.

Brandyn Payne, a witness who captured the incident on camera, said, “I was helping a customer when I heard a couple shots, and the mail lady was coming in and she said, “The guy in the red vest just shot somebody,”” according to KIRO. “And after that, I hurried over there, locked all my doors, and began recording it.”

Facing Legal Issues

Kemp reportedly became involved in the drive to bring the NBA back to Seattle after the Sonics relocated to Oklahoma City after quitting. Over the years, he has run a variety of businesses in the Seattle region. In a successful 14-year NBA tenure, he also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic.

Quinn notes that Kemp has previously faced legal issues. He was detained for alleged drug possession in Washington in 2006 after being allegedly discovered with another man in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and a semiautomatic weapon, according to the police. Kemp was taken into custody once more in 2006, this time in Houston, on suspicion of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

