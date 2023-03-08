Is Hailee Steinfeld In A Relationship?

It’s no wonder that Hailee Steinfeld’s admirers care so much about her romantic relationships, as she is one of the most well-known young Hollywood stars. The Pitch Perfect star may have a brief romantic past, but behind the scenes, there’s been a lot of turmoil.

Niall Horan, please step forward. Hailee has been unusually quiet about her connection with the ex-One Direction singer, although rumours have circulated for some time that she started seeing him sometime in early 2018.

“I feel so blessed that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day,” Hailee told Us Weekly in reaction to the relationship allegations.

Los Angeles native “I am a pretty private guy,” he continued. I appreciate that I can tell them whatever is on my mind, and they will listen and be supportive.

In August of 2018, photographs of Hailee and Niall kissing in Disneyland made it apparent they were dating. Regrettably, the Edge of Seventeen singer and the “Slow Hands” musician split up only four months later… And it didn’t appear to be a friendly breakup.

Earlier this year, Hailee shared a photo from Julia Michaels’s Instagram Story with the caption, “New Year’s Resolution: no more dating narcissists.” Hailee emphasised her argument by tweeting, “God bless you, @juliamichaels. “Preach it”

The next year, Hailee stoked the fires even further by releasing a song titled “Wrong Way.” It didn’t take long for fans to figure out that Niall was formerly a member of the boy band One Direction, in which he participated for four years. It appears that Hailee has gone it alone in 2021 to focus on her profession, which includes her role as Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The actress spoke up about her relationship goals in an interview with Cosmopolitan published in November 2021.

Right now, I feel like I have a firm grasp on what it is that I want out of life in terms of relationships, careers, and personal development. That’s the end goal, then. That’s what I’m trying to convey a picture of,” she said. First and foremost, I want a partner that is loyal and honest, but also secure in who they are and capable of going about their own business while I go about mine. When I try to explain it, I feel strange since it’s been in my thoughts for so long.

Cameron Smoller

Hailee started seeing Cameron Smoller in 2016, two years before she started dating Niall. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at a Golden Globes gala in January 2017, but it’s unknown when they broke up.

