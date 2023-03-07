How did Blackpool fan Tony Johnson die?

Unfortunately, one Blackpool fan lost their life after a scuffle between their fellow fans and those of rival team Burnley on Saturday night. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Blackpool supporter Tony Johnson.

How did Tony Johnson die?

A altercation outside a bar close to Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium resulted in a fatal head injury for 55-year-old Tony Johnson.

Tony’s wife expressed her deepest sympathy, stating, Having lost my dearest friend, life partner, and soul mate to such a senseless crime has left me devastated. His children, grandchildren, extended family members, and friends cherished Tony.

Everyone in our family is devastated, and nothing will ever be the same. We appreciate all that was done for our family member by the NHS, the A&E department, and the CCU at BVH.

Please respect our privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us. He was a true gentleman, and the celebration will continue in his honour thanks to all of us. Sweetheart, I hope you have tangerine dreams forever.

The announcement from the Championship club on Tony’s death reads as follows: Blackpool F.C. is devastated by the news of Tony Johnson’s untimely death this morning. Tony Johnson also has a GoFundMe page set up for him. In honour of Tony, the Blackpool Tower is shining brightly in tangerine.

What happened to Tony Johnson?

On Saturday night, while watching Blackpool play Burnley, Tony suffered a life-threatening injury.

Blackpool and Burnley played to a scoreless draw in their league match, and the Lancashire Police released a statement after the game.

A fight between many people broke out on Saturday, March 4 around 7 o’clock outside The Manchester bar at the corner of Lytham Road and the Promenade.

During the Blackpool and Burnley game, police were summoned to a bar where they found a guy who had suffered a significant head injury.

The middle-aged man was given CPR right away before being sent to the hospital.

His identity has since been confirmed as 55-year-old Blackpool native Tony Johnson.

Officers said Mr. Johnson died unexpectedly during the night, and they are assisting his family in any way they can.

Mr. Johnson was harmed in what is thought to have been a confrontation between several football fans.

There is no indication at this time that he was the intended victim.

Lancashire Police arrested a male resident of Burnley, England, aged 33, at the scene of the crime. He was granted bail pending the outcome of the probe, which isn’t expected to begin until June 1.

Detection and Classification Investigation Lancashire Police Constable Tracey McMurdo said, “We are assisting Mr. Johnson’s family as they deal with their grief.

We know that a large number of individuals were in the neighbourhood at the time of the occurrence, and that some of them may have witnessed all or part of it, and that others may have recorded it on their phones or via surveillance cameras or dashboard cams. Please get in contact with us if you have any details that might shed light on what happened.

