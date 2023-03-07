Instagram Star Danielle Miller Admits To Defrauding The COVID Of $1 Million

Danielle Miller admitted guilt to federal counts on Monday. A self-described “con artist” and Instagram celebrity flaunted her way to a federal guilty plea. Danielle Miller, a 32-year-old native New Yorker, acknowledged on Monday that the lavish lifestyle she boasted about on TikTok and Instagram was financed with more than $1 million in fraudulent COVID-relief loans, according to federal authorities.

What Happened To Miller?

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Miller admitted to stealing the identities of more than 10 individuals in order to obtain $1.5 million in government funds.

The Horace Mann alumna, who has more than 34,000 Instagram followers, allegedly brazenly advertised expensive goods she obtained through the fraud plan. She wrote on social media about travelling in a private aircraft and cruising in a Rolls-Royce while holding a Louis Vuitton bag.

In a different fraud case in Florida last October, Miller was given a state prison term. In a Feb. 2022 New York Magazine profile, the accusations against her were described in depth. “Honestly, I more so consider myself a con artist than anything,” she shamelessly told the publication.

Danielle Miller Made Her Opulent Lifestyle Known To The World On Social Media

Miller pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated identity theft and three counts of wire fraud in a Massachusetts court on Monday. In exchange for her guilty plea, she consented to forfeit $1.3 million and spend six years in prison. The date of her punishment is set for June 27. The 2020 booking picture of social media influencer Danielle Miller shows her after her arrest by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Sarasota, Florida, in the United States.

Miller, according to the prosecution, obtained loans from the federal government given out as a result of the COVID pandemic between July 2020 and May 2021 by using false company names and other people’s personal identifying information.

“Miller posted her extravagant use of the fraud proceeds and stolen identities, publicising her purchasing of luxury goods and renting of luxury accommodations,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a press statement.

She used fake driver’s licences with her picture on them that were issued in the victims’ identities as part of her scheme. In one outrageous case, according to prosecutors, she flew from Florida to California on a Gulfstream private aircraft using a fake licence in the name of a victim from Massachusetts and stayed in a posh hotel there.

Prosecutors claimed that she also rented a posh condominium in Florida using the identity of another victim. The pandemic caused her to relocate from New York to Florida. In her other fraud case, where officials claimed she attempted to withdraw $8,000 using a California woman’s ID, Miller was given a five-year state prison sentence in Florida, the Bradenton Herald reported in October.

Read Also: Bruce Willis’s wife Emma makes emotional plea to paparazzi