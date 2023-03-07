Footballer Moustapha Sylla dies at 21

Moustapha Sylla, a 21-year-old football player from Ivory Coast, passed away after having a heart attack while playing a game.

During Sunday’s league match against SOL FC, the defender, who played for Racing Club d’Abidjan in Ivory Coast, passed out on the field. The match was for points in the league.

A terrifying moment was recorded on film when Sylla looked to take a few steps backward before losing his footing and falling to the ground near the centre circle.

Both his teammates and the players on the other side were shaken up by what they saw and quickly demanded that the game be halted. According to the head of the Racing Club of Abidjan, Logossina Cisse, Sylla was picked up by an ambulance but passed away while he was being transported to the hospital.

Cisse said: “Moustapha passed away as he was being transported to the hospital. He joined the club in September of last year, and at the time, he was only 21.”

Moreover, RC Abidjan issued an official statement on Twitter, which went as follows: “Last evening, our defender Moustapha Sylla passed away after becoming unwell while playing for RCA against Sol FC. The illness occurred on the field. The administration offers its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.”

The Ivorian Football Federation paid tribute to Moustapha Sylla on their Facebook page, writing: “The President of the Ivorian Football Federation and his executive committee regret to announce the death of player Moustapha Sylla, left-back of the Racing Club of Abidjan, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, after falling on the lawn of the Robert Champroux stadium, during the match.” Moustapha Sylla was a member of the Racing Club of Abidjan.

Career of Sylla

Before playing for Racing Club Abidjan, Sylla was a member of the Djoliba AC team in Mali. He moved to Abidjan from Mali in September of last year. It is worthy of mention that the Ivorian club Racing d’Abidjan, for which Moustapha Sylla once played, has enjoyed recent success in the competitions contested inside the country.

The club attained a major milestone in their long and illustrious history by winning the title of champion of Côte d’Ivoire in the year 2020. After playing in 16 matches during the season, they are now in seventh position in the Ivorian first division championship.

In spite of this, the devastating death of Sylla has cast a shadow over the club and its followers, and during this trying time, their thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Tributes to him

“Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time,” said the management. Moustapha, may you finally rest in peace. RIP in peace LION.”

Sylla passed away as she was being transported to the hospital, according to Logossina Cisse, the president of RC Abidjan.

The club made the announcement on its website that the funeral for Sylla will take place on Monday at the municipal cemetery in Dabou, which is located in the Ivory Coast.

Read Also: What was the Annie Donovan outrage all about?