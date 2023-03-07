According To Court Documents, On The Eve Of The Trial On January 6, The Defendants Appear To Vanish

At the US Capitol, the two are alleged to have attacked law officers. January 6 defendants reportedly vanish on the eve of the trial, according to judicial documents Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson, both Florida residents and suspects in the case from January 6, had bench warrants unveiled by the judge last week.

Police Officers Were Under Attack

Two individuals charged with conspiring to attack police officers on Jan. 6 during the assault on the U.S. Capitol now seem to be at large, and a judge issued arrest warrants for them just as one of them was scheduled to stand trial this week, according to court documents. Last week, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols unveiled bench warrants for Florida residents Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson.

The sibling of Pollock, Jonathan Pollock, who was also named in the indictment and went missing months ago, was the subject of a $30,000 reward offer from the FBI. According to court documents, Olivia Pollock did not show up for the start of her trial on Monday. As a result, Nichols moved to separate her from the other two defendants in the case, whose bench trial will now take place.

Olivia Pollock And Hutchinson Went Missing

Hutchinson was given a home confinement order following his arrest, while Olivia Pollock was given a GPS ankle monitor order. On January 6, 2021, violent rioters who support President Donald Trump attack the Capitol in Washington.

Both Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson are thought to have tampered with and removed their ankle monitors before going missing, FBI officials in Lakeland, Florida informed the Associated Press. When ABC News contacted the FBI field office in Lakeland for comment, they did not reply right away. A request for feedback from Olivia Pollock’s lawyer also went unanswered right away. Prior to moving to defend himself in his case, Hutchinson declined the services of a lawyer.

Read Also: Bruce Willis’s wife Emma makes emotional plea to paparazzi