Who Is Arif Cooper Wife Simon Clarke? Know Everything About The Married Couple

On March 5, 2023, renowned Jamaican Deejay Arif Cooper passed away. Folks have been inquiring about the musician’s marriage and children. At Recall Throwback Edition, the Jamaican musician abruptly collapsed and passed away. Cooper was one of many DJs hired for the celebration, which took place on Hope Road at the Police Officers’ Club.

The entire Jamaican music business has been saddened by DJ’s tragic passing. In addition, curiosity in his private life has increased significantly.

Simon Clarke And Arif Cooper Married Life

Simone Clarke, a fellow television personality, was the wife of Arif Cooper. However, in the late 2010s, the pair formally divorced. The late Deejay and his ex-wife had a daughter named Aaryn Cooper while they were still dating. The deceased musician’s newborn girl’s birth information is unknown. However, Arif Cooper’s daughter seems to be around 10 or 9.

Spouse Of Arif Cooper

Although the two have been separated for a while, Simon continues to go by her ex-husband, Arif Cooperlast ,’s name because that is how the general public refers to her.

Simon Clarke-Cooper, whose real name is Simon Nichola Clarke, was born to impoverished Jamaican parents. They all grew up together; the ex-wife of Arif Cooper has an older sister and two younger brothers. His mother was a missionary, and his father was a minister.

The erstwhile couple’s marriage information has not been made public. However, it appeared that they had been together for longer than five years. The pair must have enjoyed their time together as newlyweds.

Relatives Of Arif Cooper: A Long Line Of Musicians

Michael “Ibo” Cooper, a member of the Third World band, was the father of Arif Cooper and was a well-known musician and music instructor in Jamaica.

Cooper has made important contributions to the music and culture of Jamaica by creating many well-known rhythms like the Guardian Angel, New Money, and Happy Step riddims.

Vybz Kartel, Konshens, Baby Cham, Alaine, Demarco, and Aidonia are just a few of the dancehall acts whose careers were greatly influenced by the late singer. In addition, the late artist continued to work as a broadcaster and radio disc jockey at FAME FM until his passing.

Net Worth Of Arif Cooper

For 32 years, Arif Cooper worked in the music business. He achieved great fame over the course of his lengthy tenure. He must have made a sizable wealth as a successful musician as well. Disk Jockey’s annual salary, according to SalaryExpert, is $1,585,524 (JMD). Mr. Cooper must have also earned in that region.

