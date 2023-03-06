Kurt Kitayama A Rising Star in the World of Golf

Kurt Kitayama, an American professional golfer, recently won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first PGA TOUR victory. The 29-year-old Californian has been steadily rising in the golf world and is now making headlines with his impressive skills on the course.

Who was Kurt Kitayama?

Kitayama, who was born on January 18, 1993, in Chico, California, grew up playing golf with his father and grandparents. He went on to play collegiate golf at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, after graduating from Chico High School, where he was a standout member of the golf team (UNLV).

During his time at UNLV, Kitayama was a key player on the golf team and helped lead them to the NCAA Championships in both his junior and senior years. He also won the prestigious Southern Highlands Collegiate tournament in 2015.

Professional Career

After graduating from UNLV in 2015, Kitayama turned professional and began playing on various mini-tours in the United States. In 2017, he made the decision to take his game overseas and started playing on the Asian Development Tour (ADT).

Kitayama found immediate success on the ADT, winning three tournaments in his rookie year and earning his Asian Tour card for the 2018 season. He continued to excel on the Asian Tour, winning twice in 2018 and finishing in the top 10 on the Order of Merit.

In 2019, Kitayama returned to the United States and began playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA TOUR. He earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2020 season but struggled in his rookie year, making only eight cuts in 21 starts.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Victory

Kitayama’s fortunes turned around in 2021, as he started the season with strong finishes in the Middle East and made his first cut on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. His breakthrough victory came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, where he held off a strong field to win by one stroke.

Kitayama won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for $1.674 million in prize money and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption. For the first time in his career, he climbed into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

What’s Next for Kitayama?

With his first PGA TOUR victory under his belt, Kitayama is looking forward to continuing his success on tour. He has shown himself to be a versatile player who can compete at a high level on both the PGA TOUR and the Asian Tour, and his potential for future success is high.

Kitayama’s triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational demonstrates his passion for the game of golf. He has demonstrated that he can compete with the finest players in the world, and his rising star in the golf world is destined to shine for many years to come.

Conclusion

Kurt Kitayama’s triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational represents a watershed moment in his professional golf career. His progression from playing on microcircuits to winning on the PGA TOUR demonstrates his talent and passion for the game. Golf fans across the world will surely be keeping a close eye on Kitayama as he continues to polish his talents and play at a high level.

