How did Glen “SPOT” Lockett die?

Historic SST Records Lost Their Producer/Engineer, Glen “SPOT” Lockett, Who Died at the Age of 71. The death of SST Records’ Glen “SPOT” Lockett, as well as the circumstances surrounding his passing, warrant more inspection.

What happened to Glen “SPOT” Lockett?

Sadly, on March 4, 2023, at the age of 71, Glenn Lockett, better known by his stage name Spot, an engineer and producer for SST Records, passed away. His death was confirmed at Morningside Healthcare in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Joseph Carducci, a former co-owner of the company, posted the news on Facebook.

SPOT: “Glen M. Lockett” (1951-2023)

I hate to put it in writing, but… SPOT died away in Morningside Healthcare in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, about 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. It was reported to me by his nurse that he woke up OK but exhibited no signs of life afterward, despite several attempts at resuscitation.

Lockett, Glen “SPOT” cause of death

We are sad to inform you of the passing of Glen “SPOT” Lockett. According to many who knew him, Glen “SPOT” Lockett had a warm and welcoming demeanour. In light of the current events, many people are likely intrigued about the circumstances behind Glen “SPOT” Lockett’s untimely passing. Joseph Carducci, a former label partner, stated in a 2021 interview that he had to postpone a photography exhibition because the fibrosis was limiting his ability to breathe. Three months ago, he was brought to the hospital following a stroke; since then, he has been on oxygen and waiting for a lung transplant. After waking up feeling good, he had no pulse and numerous attempts to resuscitate him failed. On March 4, 2023, the world lost Glen “SPOT” Lockett.

Who is Glen “SPOT” Lockett?

American music producer Glenn Michael Lockett, better known by his stage name Spot. During his time as house producer and engineer at the seminal independent punk label SST Records, he was essential in establishing his reputation as a top-tier music producer. Both he and his older sibling Cynthia grew up in a wealthy section of Hollywood.

Lockett moved from Hollywood to Hermosa Beach in the midst of the ’70s, and it was then that he met Greg Ginn, who was working as a waiter at the vegetarian restaurant Garden of Eden. Lockett, under his pen name Spot, contributed album reviews to Easy Reader. When Spot was playing bass for Panic, the band that would eventually become Black Flag, he became acquainted with Ginn.

Spot has long had an appreciation for jazz music. In a conversation with Red Bull Music School, he stated,

“Post-bebop jazz was all I ever heard as a kid,”

I remember attending family picnics in the ’50s to the sounds of Thelonious Monk and other jazz greats.

A lot of what you could term progressive rock really captured my attention at the time. Before jazz fusion degenerated into nonsense, there was a golden age of concept albums.

Spot was responsible for the majority of SST’s significant performers’ recording, mixing, producing, or coproducing needs between 1979 and 1986. His name may be found on records by several influential groups, including Black Flag, Minutemen, Mood of Defiance, Meat Puppets, Hüsker Dü, Saint Vitus, Misfits (Earth A.D./Wolfs Blood), and Descendents. Soon after leaving SST in 1986, Spot uprooted and moved to Austin.

The person in question was a talented photographer who published a book called Sounds of Two Eyes Opening. In 2018, his work was included in a gallery exhibition at the Pacific Coast Gallery in Hermosa Beach.

