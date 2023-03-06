A New Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi Game Is Coming

Popular combat series is back after a 15-year hiatus. There will likely never be another installment of the Dragon Ball manga and anime universe’s most cherished video game franchise. Over 15 years after the last mainline installment in the series, Bandai Namco revealed that a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game is in production at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event on Sunday.

About The New Game

The trailer for the new game, which was shared by several YouTube accounts over the weekend, has not yet been officially uploaded, nor do we yet know its name, release date, or platform. The trailer was also shared by the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event’s official Twitter account, and it is unmistakably genuine. (The trailer shared at the event uses the Japanese name Sparking; the version that shows on YouTube refers to the series by the subtitle it was given in Western markets, Budokai Tenkaichi.)

Journey Of Dragon Ball Z

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga series served as the inspiration for the Budokai Tenkaichi video game series, which Spike created. From 2005 to 2007, Namco Bandai Games released the series under the Bandai brand name in Japan and Europe and under the Atari name in North America and Australia. Atari’s involvement was essentially ended when its PAL distribution network was absorbed into Bandai Namco Partners, and since 2010, Bandai Namco has also handled publishing in North America for upcoming Dragon Ball Z games.

Dragon Ball Z Came In 2005

Two successors to Budokai Tenkaichi, which debuted on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, were released in the two years that followed (which also made their way to Wii). That’s it for the mainline titles, though there were a few spinoffs as well: 2010’s Tenkaichi Tag Team for the PlayStation Portable, 2011’s Extreme Tenkaichi for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and the improbable Dragon Ball Z for Kinect from 2012 round out the list. The creator was always Spike (later known as Spike Chunsoft).

A Block Bluster

The first game was published exclusively for the PlayStation 2 in 2005; the second and third iterations were also made available for the Wii; and Tenkaichi Tag Team was made available for the PlayStation Portable in 2010. During the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event in March 2023, Bandai Namco and Toei Animation revealed the upcoming major entry in the series.

The vast array of playable characters (and alternate character forms) and over-the-shoulder 3D camera in the Budokai Tenkaichi fighting games make them stand out. These features make fights feel very dynamic. The new entry’s trailer offers few details, but it does show a beautifully modelled Goku going through a drastic change. And responses from enthusiasts, who have been longing for a new Budokai Tenkaichi game, have been quite positive.

Read Also: Who Is The Sweden Superstar Dating In 2021, Zara Larsson?