Lynchburg native Sara Christina Is Missing

31-year-old Lynchburg native Sara Christina has disappeared since March 1 at 8 p.m. Apparently, the woman was last seen departing her Sublett Court home with an unknown man.

Sara Christina Left With An Unknown Man

Sara was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blouse, dark trousers, and black sandals. She was seen having a small bag and didn’t have a phone. According to reports, Sara was last seen leaving her house in the 100 block of Sublett Court while walking with an unknown black man. A witness characterized the man as having short braids, a receding hairline, and being in his 30s.

He was dressed in dark jeans, a duffle backpack, and sneakers. A 31-year-old black woman from Lynchburg named Sara Christina, who is additionally known by her complete name Sara Christ-Marie Darby. Sara is 200 pounds and 5 feet 3 inches tall. Her hair is styled in dark pink braids.

Read Also: Jayden Pienta Was Fatally Stabbed At Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School