The life of Irish Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick

Noel Fitzpatrick, star of Supervet, is scheduled to appear on Friday’s RTE Late Late Show.

Noel, 54, is a well-known veterinary surgeon because to his long-running Channel 4 show The Supervet, which is already in its 17th season.

As the release of his new book, Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us the Best We Can Be, approaches, he will sit down with Ryan Tubridy to talk about his life and career.

The Supervet grew up in County Laois in Ireland, and here we learn about his family, his personal life, and how he managed to get an invitation to the royal wedding thanks to RSVP.

Growing up in Laois

Noel was raised on a farm in the town of Ballyfin, in the Irish county of Laois. In his forthcoming biography, he discusses sensitive subjects like the time he was sexually molested by a farmhand when he was five to ten years old.

Noel recently explained to The Times that he had waited so long to go public with the abuse because he didn’t want to hurt his mother’s feelings.

They (both of his parents) have both recently died away. His farmer father passed away in 2008, and in February, his mother Rita passed away at the age of 92. The book also includes further details of Noel’s troubled upbringing, including how he was ridiculed and beaten up in high school and how his only companion was Pirate, the farm dog.

After earning his veterinary medicine degree from University College Dublin, Noel relocated to the United Kingdom over 30 years ago, in 1993. He founded Fitzpatrick Referrals in 2005 and presently serves as its director and managing physician in Eashing, Surrey.

Because of his dedication to his veterinarian career, Noel has never tied the knot or started a family. In any case, Noel has mentioned in the past that he has a girlfriend, but he hasn’t gone into any further detail than that.

The vet said last year on BBC’s Desert Island Discs that at age 53, he felt it was time to start thinking about those major decisions like whether or not to have children.

Noel admitted in 2020 that he had broken his neck after falling down the stairs headfirst, an experience that had caused him to reevaluate many elements of his life.

Read Also: France’s all-time World Cup goalscorer Just Fontaine passed away at the age of 89.