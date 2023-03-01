Human remains found in woods confirmed to be from Felicia Johnson

Human remains were discovered in the Sam Houston National Forest, and authorities believe they are those of the missing Felicia Johnson. Authorities in Montgomery County initially discovered the bones on February 7 near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office determined the remains were human and Johnson’s after comparing dental records.

Dental data corroborated the identification of the human remains as belonging to Felicia Johnson, a missing California resident, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a statement. Our deepest sympathies are with the Johnson family and friends; may this offer them peace.

Her killer, Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, is still at large as of June 2022; he faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Johnson and Nwobodo reportedly made a deal for him to pay her $500 to meet up with her through Snapchat.

Somewhere before 3 a.m. on April 16, he allegedly ordered an Uber to take Johnson to the intercontinental hotel. Supposedly, Nwobodo picked her up from her Uber drop-off point near his former residence on Windchase Boulevard and drove her to his current residence on Richmond Avenue.

After Johnson’s bloody phone and handbag were discovered in an abandoned location near Bear Creek Park, she hasn’t been seen. Police said back in June of 2022 that they had uncovered evidence suggesting she had been killed.

The defendant bought a saw, towels, huge garbage bags, and a trail flashlight on April 17, according to the criminal documents. As police checked over his car, they discovered a firearm, latex gloves, a huge kitchen knife, and a shovel. Blood stains were discovered all around Johnson’s apartment, and they discovered Johnson’s blood in the trunk and the back seat of his car.

What does bleach do to blood,” “how to be a serial murderer,” and “how to plot a murder without being caught” were all searches made by Nwobodo, according to the Houston police. Over two weeks after Johnson’s probable death, on April 30, he was still searching Google for “Houston escorts.”

The investigator who conducted the investigation stated in the papers that he has concluded Johnson is dead and was probably dismembered. Over a month after Johnson vanished, on May 13, police questioned Nwobodo. Police said they searched his phone and discovered images of a mutilated lady and three victims.

