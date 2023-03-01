The murder of Lanier High School student Landon Hardie on Sunday stunned the school and community. Landon, a student at Lanier High School and a member of the Lanier Longhorns golf team, was well-liked in his neighbourhood and school. Those who knew him will grieve deeply at his untimely passing.

Landon Hardie, Who was He?

He was a member of the Lanier Longhorns golf team and a student at Lanier High School. The 28th of August 2005 was his birthday, and he passed away on the 26th of February 2023, at the tender age of 16. Through his passion for the game of golf, Landon earned a reputation as a hardworking and energetic student-athlete. Under his help, the Lanier Longhorns golf team was quite successful.

The death of Landon has left a deep wound in the hearts of everyone who knew him, and his absence will be keenly felt throughout Lanier High School. While Landon was taken from us far too soon, he will not be forgotten because of the positive impact he had on those around him.

What caused Landon Hardie’s death?

We are sad to share the news of Landon Hardie, a senior at Lanier High School, passing away. On Sunday, February 26, 2023, Landon passed away. Before this article was published, the circumstances surrounding his passing were a mystery. The people at Lanier High School and beyond who knew and loved Landon are in shock over this news. Landon was a student at Lanier University and a member of the golf team for the Longhorns. His presence and expertise on the team will be sorely missed.

Many members of the Lanier Longhorns golf team and the rest of the school community have expressed their condolences to Landon’s loved ones during this difficult time. The tragic loss of Landon highlights the importance of cherishing every moment spent with loved ones.

Services for Landon Hardie, a senior at Lanier High School, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, will be held on Monday, March 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at E.E. Robinson, 850 Level Creek Rd., Sugar Hill, GA 30518. It will be a sad time for Landon’s loved ones and the Lanier High School community as they say their goodbyes.

A funeral is a sad but important part of the grieving process, and it will be a time to reflect on and celebrate Landon’s life. I pray that his loved ones may find solace and strength in one another during this time of loss.

