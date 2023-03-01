During TODAY Show, Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID-19

During Tuesday’s broadcast of the “Today” program, Savannah Guthrie left due to the mysterious absence of her co-anchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie, 51, hosted the NBC morning show at 7 a.m. ET and it was business as usual for her until she failed to come back after a commercial break at around 7:30. This immediately raised viewers’ concerns. Before 9 a.m. ET, Kotb’s replacement, Sheinelle Jones, the co-host of “3rd Hour,” provided a report on Guthrie’s health.

Savannah Guthrie Tested Positive For COVID

The TODAY co-anchor had a COVID test in May 2022 and was told to remain at home for 5 days to isolate. She had tested positive for COVID twice so far this year. She phoned TODAY at the time from her home and claimed to “just have a little cold.” Savannah claimed she took advantage of the time to sleep, read, watch TV, and complete some “organization projects” and chores. Savannah, who has gotten both a COVID vaccination and a booster shot, initially tested positive for the disease in January 2022.

Megyn Kelly’s Comment On Savannah Guthrie

Megyn Kelly didn’t feel too sorry for Savannah Guthrie, a former coworker who was forced to step down from her co-hosting responsibilities on Tuesday’s “TODAY” Show after evaluating positive for COVID-19 during the morning show. Megyn Kelly claimed that Savannah is allegedly suffering from her third case of COVID and that she has received all the necessary shots and boosters because no one will be allowed to work in 30 Rock without them.

Read Also: How did Maon Kurosaki die? Maon Kurosaki Cause Of Death