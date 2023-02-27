“West Side Story” Takes Home Top Honor at 29th SAG Awards

The SAG Awards, also known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, are an annual event that recognizes the finest performances in cinema and television. The 29th SAG Awards took place on February 27, 2023, and it was a spectacular evening. Here’s a rundown of the evening’s highlights, including some of the most memorable moments and winners.

The Winners

One of the night’s most prestigious awards, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, was awarded to the cast of the film “West Side Story.” The film’s stars, including Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Ansel Elgort, accepted the award on behalf of the cast.

Other notable winners included:

Excellent Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Excellent Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Excellent Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Excellent Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Exceptional Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: “Succession”

Excellent Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Memorable Moments

The SAG Awards always have memorable moments; this year was no exception. Here are a few moments that stood out:

Lady Gaga’s tearful acceptance speech for her Leading Role victory. She expressed gratitude to her co-star and director Ridley Scott and dedicated the trophy to Asia, her late dog.

The surprise appearance of Tom Hanks, who presented the SAG Life Achievement Award to Denzel Washington. Hanks gave a touching tribute to Washington, calling him a “true American original.”

The hilarious bit by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, who presented the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. The two comedians pretended to be actors auditioning for the role, with terrible accents and over-the-top emotions.

The moving tribute to actors who passed away in the past year, including Christopher Plummer, Olympia Dukakis, and Michael K. Williams.

Fashion Highlights

Of course, the SAG Awards are also a showcase for fashion, and this year’s red carpet did not disappoint. Some of the standout looks included:

Nicole Kidman in a red sequined gown by Louis Vuitton

Emma Corrin in a custom black tuxedo by Schiaparelli

Dan Levy in a colourful suit by Thom Browne

Jurnee Smollett in a vibrant green gown by Alexandre Vauthier

Looking Ahead

The SAG Awards are often seen as a predictor of the Oscars, and this year’s winners could give some insight into who will take home the Academy Awards in April. However, the awards season is far from over, with the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics’ Choice Awards still to come.

As the entertainment industry continues to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, award shows like the SAG Awards have adapted to ensure the safety of attendees and viewers. The ceremony was held in a hybrid format, with some presenters and winners appearing in person and others appearing virtually.

As always, the SAG Awards celebrated the best performances in film and television and provided a platform for actors to be recognized for their hard work and talent. Here’s to another year of outstanding performances and unforgettable moments in the entertainment world.

