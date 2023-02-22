Who Is Da Brat? Know Everything About Her And Her Net Worth

Da Brat is a well-known American rapper, vocalist, and actress who has enjoyed considerable commercial success and favourable reviews in the music business.

She has collaborated with many well-known artists, published a number of successful albums and singles, and received numerous awards for her extraordinary talent and contributions to hip-hop music.

Who Is Da Brat?

Shawntae Harris, better known as Da Brat, was born in Joliet, Illinois, on April 14, 1974. She was born and raised in Chicago, where she later began singing. Jermaine Dupri, a record producer, was drawn to her, and in 1992 he signed her to his label, So So Def Recordings. In 1994, she released her debut album, “Funkdafied,” which went on to sell more than a million copies and bring her broad success.

Da Brat Net Worth

Da Brat’s net wealth is projected to be around $4 million as of 2023. Her lucrative music business, acting career, and numerous endorsements and collaborations have all contributed to her wealth.

How old Is Da Brat?

Da Brat was born on April 14, 1974, making him 48 years old as of 2023.

Da Brat House

Da Brat’s salary is not made public, but her earnings from her music career, acting parts, and other endeavours total a sizeable sum. She presently resides in an opulent mansion in Atlanta that she bought for about $1.2 million in 2015.

Da Brat Height And Weight

Da Brat is approximately 154 pounds and stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 metres) (70 kg).

Da Brat Wife

Rapper Da Brat, 48, is having their first child with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. The pair discussed their journey to parenthood and what the pregnancy has been like after first sharing the news with People. Da Brat, whose actual name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, said, “It’s been quite a journey. We have discovered a lot about ladies over the age of 40.

FAQ’s

1. Who is Da Brat ?

A. She is an actress, rapper and singer

2. What is her profession?

A. Actress, singer

3. What is Da Brat Nationality?

A. Joliet

4. How old is Da Brat ?

A. 48 years old

5. Who is Bella Thorne’ s wife?

A. Jesseca

