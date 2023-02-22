What Happened To Joshua Holtz?

On Friday, the 17th of February 2023, Joshua Dean Holtz, 48 years old, passed away at Medical Center while surrounded by his family and friends. The Delaware County Recreation Center in Manchester will play host to a Celebration of Life on the afternoon of Saturday, March 25th, 2023, from three to five o’clock in the afternoon.

On December 31st, 1974, Josh Holtz, who would later become Dean Holtz’s and Pamela Holm’s son, was born in Manchester. After receiving his diploma from West Delaware High School in 1993, he went on to enrol in classes at Kirkwood Community College. He assisted his father’s business, Iowa Technologies, in providing clients in the tri-state area with technical maintenance and updates and provided assistance in this capacity. In addition to being a member of the Golden Congregational Church, Josh was also a member of the Maquoketa Valley Athletics Boosters and the Wildcat Attack Volleyball Club.

While Josh wasn’t at work, he looked forward to spending time with his loved ones, including his friends and family. He is often observed instructing his children in various sports, volunteering in Maquoketa Valley, boating and skiing with his children on Lake Delhi, singing karaoke with his friends, and appreciating live music. All of these activities take place often. Everyone who knew and loved him will suffer a great loss as a result of his passing.

