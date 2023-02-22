How did Kristy Martinez die? Kristy Martinez Cause Of Death

This morning, the Boulder County Bar Association mourned the passing of Judge Kristy Martinez. Kristy’s death was mysterious; please provide further information.

What took place with Kristy Martinez?

Former Boulder County Judge and founding director of the Korey Wise Innocence Project at the University of Colorado Boulder, Kristy Martinez passed away on Tuesday.

The Boulder County Bar is mourning the passing of Judge Martinez, it reads.

Every single one of us here at the organisation is indebted to her for the countless ways she has helped our members and made this a better place for everyone. Several of you sent cards or emails to share with Judge Martinez a few weeks ago. We exchanged almost a hundred texts as a group. It was my understanding that she spent a delightful day reading each letter and reminiscing with her coworkers about the experiences they had had.

We invite you to share your condolences and memories with us below. There will soon be information regarding a memorial service.

When and how did Kristy Martinez die?

Without specifying the reason, the Boulder County Bar Association wrote that Martinez “spent a beautiful afternoon reading every letter and exchanging anecdotes with her colleagues.”

Besides confirming her death, no more details about Kristy’s passing have been made public.

We’re trying to get in touch with Kristy’s loved ones to find out more about what happened to her. Any additional details about the awful tragedy that has brought so many to tears will be posted here as soon as we receive them.

Honorable Judge Martinez of Boulder County

In 2018, Martinez was appointed to the bench in Boulder County by then-Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

She was just just re-elected for another term in the general election that took place in November.

In 2018, Martinez told the Camera, “I just wanted to be a good lawyer,” explaining why she was taking the leap to the bench. As I advanced in my career, that became more of a long-term objective. I didn’t always have the goal of joining the judicial branch in mind.

Judge Kristy Martinez was called “a champion of justice and an amazing mentor” in a statement released by Weiser. “ I hired her to lead the Korey Wise Innocence Project at the University of Colorado Sturm College of Law, and she did a fantastic job. We mourn the loss of Judge Martinez and her dedication to justice, compassion, and a strong moral compass. The legacy she leaves behind will be a source of inspiration forever.

