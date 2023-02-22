Shofukutei Shohei has died. He was a Rakugo performer who was on TV variety shows. Let’s see how Shofukutei Shohei died and Shofukutei Shohei Cause of death in detail.

How did Shofukutei Shohei die?

Shofukutei Shohei, who told stories in the Rakugo style, died on February 22, 2023. He had lived for 66 years. His role as Wicky in “Tsuru-chan no Puttsun 5” on NTV brought him much attention.

Shofukutei Shohei Cause of death

Shofukutei Shohei has died. We’re sorry to have to tell you this. People thought that Shofukutei Shohei was a nice person. In light of the recent news, many people must wonder what killed Shofukutei Shohei.

Shohei went to a golf course in Chiba Prefecture in December 2015 and said he had chest pain. A helicopter took him to the hospital. He said that he had a sudden tear in his aorta. His agency says that Shohei Shofukutei died the morning of February 22 from an acute aortic dissection after collapsing at home in Tokyo. Shofukutei Shohei’s death caused a lot of sadness in the community.

Who was Shofukutei Shohei?

Shohei Shofukutei was born in Osaka. In 1980, he got a degree in arts from the Osaka University of Arts and started learning rakugo from Tsurube Shofukutei immediately. Shohei studied under Shofukutei Tsurube and learned how to be an attendant after getting a degree in literature from the Osaka University of Arts Faculty of Arts, Department of Literature in 1980.

MBS “All of a sudden Gabacho!” broke out during the workout. Once he started showing up often on “Youngtown Saturday,” his popularity in Kansai went through the roof. Then, in 1987, he moved to Tokyo, where he played Wicky on NTV’s “Tsuru-chan no Putsun 5” and became famous among junior high and high school students for playing Sally’s character Yoshiko in CX’s “Monomane Oza Ketteisen.”

Honoring Shohei Shofukutei

Many people told his family how much they cared about him and how much they loved him. Fans and people who like him were upset when they heard about this.

Zack wrote,

“Japanese comedian Shofukutei Shohei died at a very old age.”

Hiromichi Kamaya wrote,

“I heard that rakugo performer and talent Mr. Shohei Shofukutei had died. I had watched him on TV since I was in school, so when I heard he had died, I was amazed and shocked. I pray from the bottom of my heart for their souls. #RIP #ShoheiShofukutei.”

Losing a loved one is one of the worst things that can happen in life. At the end of every trip, there must be a place to go. Since the person has died, it is sad that their time on earth is over. We wish him eternal peace and think of and pray for his family, friends, and loved ones. May he finally be at peace.

