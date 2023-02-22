Atlanta Hawks dismiss Nate McMillan As Head Coach

Since the 2020–21 season, McMillan, 58, has served as the head coach in Atlanta. The 29-30 Hawks will finish ninth in the Eastern Conference after the All-Star break. According to Wojnarowski, the Hawks will look for a permanent head coach while Prunty will serve as the team’s interim leader. Quin Snyder, a former head coach of the Jazz, Charles Lee, and Kenny Atkinson, an assistant coach for the Bucks and the Warriors, are also candidates.

Nate McMillan Got Fired

McMillan was fired months after star guard Trae Young allegedly skipped a Hawks home game in December due to an argument. On Tuesday, it wasn’t immediately obvious whether McMillan’s friendship with Young had any bearing on the decision to fire him. The Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Indiana Pacers were among the NBA teams McMillan managed before joining the Atlanta staff as head coach Lloyd Pierce’s assistant in 2020–21. Pierce was fired by the Hawks in March of that year, and McMillan served as temporary head coach as they ended 27-11.

Nate McMillan’s Career

The Seattle SuperSonics selected McMillan with the 30th overall selection in the 1986 NBA Draft. He played all of his NBA games in Seattle. The averages for McMillan’s 12-year playing tenure were 5.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.9 steals. With 25 assists, he continues to hold the NBA rookie mark. From the time he took over for Danny Young midway through the 1986–87 season until he was replaced by eventual NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, then a freshman and the second overall pick in the 1990 draught, at the start of the 1990–91 season, McMillan was the SuperSonics’ main starting point guard.

The Hawks engaged McMillan on a full-time basis following their unexpected run to the Eastern Conference finals, which included a victory over the upper Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. In 2021–2022, Atlanta’s first full season under McMillan as head coach, the Hawks ended 43–39 and received the No. 8 seed in the East. They failed to repeat their playoff triumph from the previous season. They were defeated by the Miami Heat 4-1 in the opening round. From 2013 to 2020, his son Jamelle, a guard for the Arizona State Sun Devils, served as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. Jamelle is now serving as his father’s associate coach for the Atlanta Hawks.

Nate McMillan’s Net Worth

The estimated net wealth of Nate McMillan is $5 million. Basketball instructor Nate McMillan is well-known in the United States. On August 3, 1964, Nate McMillan was born.

