Mama June Shannon marries husband Justin Stroud in 2nd ceremony

Mother June Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud, deserve a big round of applause.

In a press statement received by TODAY.com, the couple said they “celebrated their love in front of family in friends with a glamorous and private oceanfront wedding” on Saturday, February 18, in Panama City, Florida. According to People, the pair tied the knot again on March 23, 2022, in a Georgia courtroom. Shannon’s Instagram photo on June 1 of that year served as official confirmation of the couple’s marriage.

Shannon captioned the original post, “I know you people been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clarify up some of the lies.” Me and @officialsmallz1 are both saying ABSOLUTELY. True, we tied the knot on the 23rd of March, right around our six-month anniversary; however, our wedding was completely impulsive.

Both “Mama June: From Not to Hot” and “Mama June: Road to Redemption,” WE programmes that follow Shannon as she deals with romantic and family problems, obesity, and sobriety, were advertised in the same article.

Shannon, whose romantic history has been the subject of intense examination and debate, tied the knot for the first time at a courthouse wedding and following ceremony.

According to People, in 2014, Shannon dated Mark McDaniel, who was convicted of child abuse in 2004 and is currently serving time in jail. TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was cancelled after it was revealed that show producer Shannon McDaniel had ties to a former cast member.

Anna Marie Cardwell, Shannon’s eldest child, came forward later that year (2014) with allegations that McDaniel had sexually abused her beginning when she was 8 years old. As Anna explained to People, McDaniel “would attempt and touch me and all that crap.” At the time Anna claimed to have been mistreated, Shannon was allegedly seeing McDaniel.

After being released from prison in 2012, Shannon was caught again in 2019 and accused with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, as reported by People. It was also claimed that her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak, was detained and charged with third-degree domestic abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug tools.

Shannon disclosed her daily $2,500 amphetamine habit on an episode of her reality show Mother June: Family Crisis. It was 2020 and Shannon had been sober for six months.

At her nuptials on February 18, Shannon’s daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, as well as the reality star’s grandkids Stella, Sylus, and Bentley Efird, were present.

According to Shannon, “this was the first time the family had all been together since 2014” (also from the same news statement). “Having my wedding at a location where I have spent so many happy times with my loved ones made it a truly unforgettable experience.”

Shannon walked down the aisle in a David’s Bridal gown with her four children in tow because the pair “wanted to have a modest and very intimate wedding” and didn’t want to burden anyone with the responsibility of being a “groomsman” or “bridesmaid.”

Shannon, along with her four daughters.

The bride’s mother walked her son down the aisle in a suit and Jordans purchased from E&S Formal in Montgomery, Alabama.

A new installment of “Mother June: Family Crisis” will premiere on Friday, May 5 at 9pm on WE tv, and it will focus on the couple’s recent nuptials.

