Jansen Panettiere, Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother, dies at 28

According to recent reports, Hayden Panettiere’s younger sibling Jansen Panettiere has passed away. The once-popular child star was 28 years old.

TMZ was the first news outlet to break the story. The information that Jansen had passed away in New York over the weekend was purportedly relayed to the media outlet by a family member. On Sunday, February 19, at approximately 5:30 in the evening during the night, the law enforcement department was notified that they received a dispatch to a household. There is no indication that Jansen’s passing was the result of any criminal activity.

The roles that Jansen Panettiere has played in movies and on television

The age difference between Jansen Panettiere and Hayden was five years. His parts in films such as Even Stevens, Blue’s Clues, Robots, and Ice Age: The Meltdown contributed to his rise to prominence in the entertainment industry. The character of Truman X, which the 28-year-old played, appeared multiple times in the Nickelodeon show The X’s.

Jansen and Hayden, who are siblings, appeared in the films Tiger Cruise (2004) and Racing Stripes (2005), both of which were directed by Hayden.

In addition, Jansen has appeared in original features produced by Disney Channel as well as films produced by Nickelodeon specifically for television. Because of his work in the play “The Last Day of Summer,” he was considered for a Young Artist Award consideration in the year 2008.

During the 2010s, he made guest appearances on television programmes such as “The Walking Dead” and “Major Crimes.” He made an appearance in the sentimental film Love and Love Not in the year 2022. When he passed away, he was still working on five projects.

Jansen Panettiere’s Instagram photos

Jansen Rane Panettiere was a man who enjoyed art in addition to his numerous acting roles in Hollywood productions. His gallery on social media features a variety of artwork, including some photographs and experimental pieces. It appears that one of his most recent posts on Instagram is a picture of his girlfriend Catherine Mitchie. He posted a photograph on social media of Mitchie standing next to the piece of artwork and accompanied it with an emoji of a blue heart.

Jansen posted a photograph of his sister Hayden giving him a haircut in black and white to Instagram about three weeks ago. The picture was in black and white. “Not the first haircut she’s attempted to give me,” he wrote as the description for the picture.

His parents, Lasley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, as well as his sister, Hayden, will carry on after Jansen Panettiere’s passing.

I pray that God will give his spirit serenity.

