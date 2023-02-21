Is Cassi Davis Alive Or Dead? Viral rumours suggest she died

The audience’s perception of a person can be improved by spreading false information, or it can be damaged by doing so. However, have we ever heard of challenging someone’s existence, particularly in the case of a well-known performer like Cassi Davis? Cassandra Davis-Patton is better known to the audience as Betty Ann “Aunt Bam,” and both of these names recognise Cassi Davis. Recent reports on social media have begun to circulate, raising the question of whether or not the performer is still living or whether she has already passed away.

The response, as unsettling as it may be to hear, is that “YES SHE IS LIVING,” and this statement is just as true as it may sound. Every week, a new trend on social media amuses us, but the frauds perpetuated by celebrities are beyond discussion and cannot be taken seriously.

One such allegation that has worried a significant number of people who use the internet is that the actress Cassi has passed away – Find out where the reports came from:

A message on Facebook asserted that a performer named Aunt Bam had passed away due to lung cancer, which was the seed that sprouted the viral hoax claims. Because of this, within a few hours, it had taken over TikTok, Twitter, and virtually all of the other social media platforms.

And the worst part was when it was seen that some TikTokers had started sharing videos in which they were crying and recognising her contribution to the industry. This was by far the most embarrassing thing that had happened.

Palmer Williams Jr., who stars in the show House of Payne, put an end to the rumour and revealed the reality.

It was unthinkable for the performer Cassi Davis, who is 58 years old, to become aware of the news because she does not have a presence on social media and does not use Twitter. Palmer Williams Jr. shared a message on his Instagram account not long after it was established that the performer was still alive.

Palmer stated in a video that he posted to Instagram that after the hoax news about Cassi’s demise went global, he received a number of phone calls and messages from people concerned about her health. The footage was captioned by him with the phrase, “Cassi Davis is not deceased.” In the recording, he also referenced having a conversation with her just the week before. He referred to the faked demise as “terrible” in his statement.

Palmer went on to say that Tyler Perry, who directed the films in the series and also appeared in them alongside Cassi in the saga, would provide the fans with an official notification if something of the sort had taken place.

