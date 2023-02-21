Former CBC News Nova Scotia presenter of “Six,” “Land and Sea,” and “Marketplace” Jim Nunn passed away from illness. The death of Nunn occurred late on Sunday in an Antigonish, Nova Scotia, hospital. He was 72. His family has announced that a memorial service will be held in the spring, though a specific date has not yet been set.

How did Jim Nunn pass away?

Former CBC News Nova Scotia presenter of “Six,” “Land and Sea,” and “Marketplace” Jim Nunn passed away from illness. Sunday night, Nunn passed away in an Antigonish, Nova Scotia, hospital. He was 72. His family has said that a memorial service will be held in the spring, but no specific date has been set. Nunn worked for the CBC for three decades before his death from cancer on a Sunday evening. James was a genuine character, that’s for sure. Bruce Nunn, Nunn’s sibling, told CBC News, “He was a great journalist, but more importantly, he was a wonderful guy.

In an interview, Bruce revealed that his brother Jim’s foray into the broadcasting industry started “at the microphone of CJFX radio in Antigonish… so Jim got into the game fairly early.” According to Bruce, many of the sympathy messages he read online were written by people who spoke of how his brother had inspired them to pursue their own professions. He worked for CBC for 30 years. Nunn gained notoriety for his reporting on local elections and significant occurrences in Nova Scotia, such as the Westray mine disaster.

Career and Working Life

Regarding Jim Nunn’s professional life, one source said, “He was there for days on end, like live on TV.” The job was demanding and tough, but he was rewarded with many compliments. Bruce said, “He epitomised the working man, this perilous trade so entrenched in the history and psyche of Nova Scotians.” As Nunn’s senior editor at First Edition from 1988-1993, Geoff D’Eon, says, Nunn was “fearsome and fearless” as a journalist. “He had an incredible mind for journalism… D’Eon observed, “He always asked the most profound and, at times, obnoxious inquiries.”

His questioning style struck me as very sincere; he never sugarcoated anything or avoided getting to the meat of an issue. D’Eon added that some lawmakers feared Nunn because of his conversations with them. D’Eon remembered that Alice Cooper, during one of his most memorable encounters, grabbed him by the neck and threatened to rip his eyeballs out and throw them across the room. You can find that snippet in a movie on YouTube.

