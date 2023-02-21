Florida Woman, 85, Killed When An Alligator Attacked Her As She Was Walking Her Dog

Wildlife officials reported that an 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator after it bit her as she was walking her dog near a pond in a Florida golf course community on Monday.

What Happened To The Woman?

On Monday afternoon, firefighters in northwest St. Lucie County found her body there, according to emergency officials. Around 70 miles to the north of Palm Beach, Florida, sits St. Lucie County.

Following 911 calls, deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were dispatched to the location for what they described as a “alligator bite incident.”

According to early reports from persons who claimed to have seen the occurrence, the woman was killed in the alligator encounter, according to FWC spokesperson Arielle Callender.

Woman Identity Is Not Disclosed Yet

The alligator that was engaged in the incident has been captured, according to a hired nuisance alligator trapper. “The dog did make it through the ordeal.”

Neighbors told WPTV that the alligator seized the woman’s dog as she was walking it. Despite her best efforts, she was unable to successfully remove the dog from the gator.

According to Brenda Stokes, a spokesman for the St. Lucie County Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. to recover a body.

As reported by Sheriff Ken Mascara to TCPalm, “We were on the scene within minutes and rescued her body, kept watch on the alligator with our aircraft and staff around the lake, and assisted the FWC trapper with identifying the alligator and hauling it out the water.”

Investigation Is On

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family members and the citizens of Spanish Lakes who knew the victim and saw the attack. Around 2:30 pm, he claimed, an alligator was hooked and carried out of the pond.

Deputies arrived first and aided wildlife authorities who are overseeing the death investigation, according to Tonya Woodworth, a spokeswoman for the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

All additional comments were forwarded to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by Woodworth.

