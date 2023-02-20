Who is Rhea Ripley’s boyfriend? Know all about Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley is reportedly dating Buddy Matthews, another professional wrestler with AEW. Because to their current affiliations, Matthews and Ripley have yet to appear on WWE TV as a tag team.

The AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews is Rhea Ripley’s current boyfriend. Although they are currently signed to different WWE networks, Matthews and Ripley have yet to appear on WWE TV together. Yet they both share several self-portraits online. She was formerly in a relationship with another fellow wrestler Demitri Jackson but they broke up in 2018.

Rhea Ripley in WWE

In 2017, after Bennett had joined WWE, it was announced that she would be competing in the first Mae Young Classic under the ring name Rhea Ripley. She triumphed over Miranda Salinas in the opening round before succumbing to Dakota Kai. Ripley made her NXT debut on the October 25, 2017 programme. At TakeOver: WarGames on November 18, she competed in a battle royal for the vacant NXT Women’s Title, which was ultimately won by Nikki Cross.

At the show’s August tapings, Ripley was one of eight women competing in a tournament to determine the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion. To win the first NXT UK Women’s Champion, she defeated Xia Brookside in the opening round, Dakota Kai in the semifinals, and Toni Storm in the finals. After defeating Shayna Baszler for the title, Ripley made history by becoming the first woman to hold both the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s Titles. She defended her championship against Toni Storm on January 25, 2020 at Worlds Collide.

Main Roster

When Ripley made her main roster debut on the March 22 episode of Raw, she challenged Asuka to a match for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37. After Asuka accepted Ripley’s challenge, the fight was set for WrestleMania’s second night, April 11. WrestleMania 37 saw Ripley win the Raw Women’s Title from Asuka. Ripley attempted to defend her belt against Asuka on Raw following WrestleMania, but Charlotte Flair stepped in and assaulted both competitors, leading to a no-contest.

WWE official Sonya Deville changed the Raw Women’s Championship rematch between Ripley and Asuka from WrestleMania Backlash to the May 3 episode of Raw, making it a triple threat contest. On May 16th, Ripley defended her title by pinning Asuka. On June 20, at Hell in a Cell, Ripley lost against Flair, however Ripley still retained her belt due to a technicality. Ripley’s 98-day run as WWE champion ended at Money in the Bank on July 18 when she was defeated by Flair. At SummerSlam on August 21, in a triple threat match between champion Nikki A. S. H. and Flair, she was defeated and lost the championship.

