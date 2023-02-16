Who Is Nikki Haley’s Husband?

With this announcement, Nikki Haley has entered the 2020 presidential race. Many are wondering who she plans to choose as First Gentleman if she wins the presidency in 2024. To whom does Nikki Haley refer as her spouse, Michael Haley?

Ohio is the state of his birth, and he was adopted when he was three years old.

Nikki reflects on her youth in her autobiography, “His real dad had some legal issues and was an alcoholic. In Ohio, where he and his family were based, there was no power nor running water. Bill and his four siblings were taken from their home by the state when he was just three years old. His biological mother was in a vehicle accident and had a brain damage the weekend before she was to reclaim custody of the children. Bill and his two sisters were placed in one house, while his elder brother and sister were placed in two other homes in the area since she could no longer care for them.”

Michael and his four siblings entered foster care when he was 3, and Bill and Carole Haley adopted Michael and his younger sister, Lee Anne, when they were 4 years old. Bill ran a steel plant as the manager, while Carole taught elementary school. It was “never mentioned to the Haleys that there were more than two children to be adopted,” Nikki writes. It would take Michael nearly fifteen years to locate all of his siblings.

His parents retired and relocated the family from Cleveland, Ohio to Hilton Head, South Carolina while he was a senior in high school. His high school career ended with a diploma from Hilton Head Preparatory School in 1988.

He and Nikki first connected during their time at Clemson University.

Nikki and Michael met in 1989, when she was a freshman at Clemson and he was a student at Anderson University. Nikki and Michael quickly became an item despite Michael (whom Nikki nicknames “Bill”) already being in a relationship.

They tied the knot at St. Andrew By-the-Sea United Methodist Church on Hilton Head in 1996, delaying their wedding day due to Hurricane Fran. Nikki converted to Michael’s beliefs, but the couple also had a Sikh ceremony.

He served in Afghanistan during Nikki’s time as governor of South Carolina.

In the South Carolina National Guard, Michael has the rank of captain. His military service began in 2006, and he was sent to Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2012.

Michael stated in a statement to The Associated Press, “This deployment is the reason I joined the National Guard.” “Only the yearlong separation from loved ones during deployment worries me. But in the end, I can’t help but think that sacrificing a year of my life with my fellow soldiers, as so many have done before me, to ensure a life of freedom for my family is more than worth it.”

After much waiting, “our moment has come,” Nikki declared. “We are so very proud of Michael and every service member out there.”

About Nikki Halley?

South Carolina’s 116th governor, Nimarata “Nikki” Haley (née Randhawa; born January 20, 1972) is a prominent American politician. She served as President Trump’s 29th UN ambassador from January 2017 to December 2018.

