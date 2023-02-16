WHO IS MADELAINE PETSCH’S BOYFRIEND?

It would appear that Madelaine is involved romantically with Anthony Li, who is Halsey’s manager.

Following the “soft introduction” of their relationship in October 2022, when Madelaine dumped a bunch of photos of them together on Instagram, fans were aware of the new partnership. Madelaine and Anthony can be seen posing for a mirror selfie while vacationing in Paris in the fifth photo of the post with the phrase “life.” Madelaine shot the photo.

Anthony replied on the photos, writing “thank you for reflecting the variance in my photographic abilities between slides 1 and 3,” despite the fact that Madelaine did not tag Anthony in any of the photos. Madelaine followed in Camila’s footsteps by posting another carousel for New Year’s Eve, which again appeared to have the two cuddling in the second picture while wearing identical hues of green!

It is important to note that neither Madelaine nor Anthony has officially acknowledged their relationship, but there is no denying that the evidence is mounting!

Now that we’ve figured out her present situation, can you tell us who Madelaine has been associated with in the past?

WHO HAS MADELAINE PETSCH DATED?

Madelaine’s last relationship, which was supposed to be with Anthony Li, was with the rapper Travis Mills, and it lasted for a significant amount of time and was highly public.

MADELAINE PETSCH AND TRAVIS MILLS

Madelaine and Travis were quickly becoming the most popular couple on Riverdale around the year 2017, which was also the year that the show debuted on Netflix for the first time. The couple dated for three years, during which time they made a number of public and red carpet appearances together. Travis appeared in a number of Madelaine’s YouTube videos when they were together.

Fans of the couple will be disappointed to learn that in 2020, they made the announcement that they were no longer together. Travis shared the news on Instagram. Along with a sweet photo of him and Madelaine, he attached a note that read: “Even though it hurts me that our journey has come to an end, I want you to know that I am so incredibly grateful to have spent the past three years with someone who is as kind, brilliant, and wonderful as Madelaine. I say this with all sincerity. I wouldn’t exchange our time together for anything since it allowed me to make such strides in my own personal development. ⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Before adding, “I am not going to delete any of our pictures since I have no regrets⁣⁣⁣⁣.”

