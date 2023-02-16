Who Is Catriona Gray Boyfriend? Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are engaged

Catriona Gray is a model, singer, and humanitarian who was born in Australia to Filipino parents. The fourth Filipina to win “Miss Universe,” she represents the country well. In 2018, she was able to take home the prize. While growing up in Australia, Gray won her first beauty contest at the tender age of five. Next came several part-time modelling jobs. Gray’s future as a supermodel was well underway by the time she finished high school. Soon after relocating to the Philippines, she launched her professional life. She became a familiar figure on television and also in the world of fashion.

She focused on charity work after invitations to be a model dried up. She got into competing in pageants at the urging of a friend who had previously won one, and her primary motivation was to raise money for her many philanthropic endeavours. Both “Miss World” in 2016 and “Miss Universe” in 2018 went to Gray, making her a double winner. She has continued her charity efforts since her pageant victories and is currently involved with a number of different organisations.

The Early Years of her

Magnayon, Catriona Elisa Ian Gray, a Scotsman, and Normita Ragas Magnayon, a Filipina, had Gray on January 6, 1994 in Cairns, Queensland, Australia. Her name is an amalgamation of that of her maternal grandmother, Elsa Magnayon Ragas, and paternal grandmother, Catherine Ross, who came to Western Australia from Scotland in 1952. (who lived in the Philippines).

She spent her early years at Cairns’ ‘Trinity Anglican School,’ where Gray studied. She also participated in choral singing at school, for which she was named house captain. In her high school, Gray was the band’s lead vocalist for their jazz ensemble, and she had previously appeared in a musical production of “Miss Saigon” at a regional theatre. As soon as Gray finished high school, she and her family uprooted from Cairns and headed for the Philippines. Then, she moved to Manila and began a career as a commercial model.

Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts awarded her a master’s degree in music theory. To complement his black belt in Choi Kwang-Do, Gray also has a certificate in outdoor recreation (martial arts). At the age of eight to twelve, she participated in a martial arts programme.

Who is she dating?

Catriona Gray, the 2018 winner of the Miss Universe title, recently announced her engagement to her longtime partner, the actor Sam Milby.

Catriona captioned a photo of herself and Sam, “Living in an answered prayer with my dearest buddy,” and posted it online. I adore my fiance. A picture of the two of them drinking coffee was attached; her cup stated “Future Mrs. Milby.” She’s also flashing her engagement ring for all to see. Sam shared the identical photo across his social media accounts with the caption, “I (FINALLY) placed a ring on it!” Koala, you are my lifelong love and I am so happy to call you my fiancé.

