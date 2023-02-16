Following Her 15th Birthday, Audrina Patridge’s Niece Passed Away

Former cast member of “The Hills” Audrina Patridge has disclosed that her 15-year-old cousin Sadie passed away. The reality personality broke the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday and paid a touching tribute to Sadie’s tragic passing. Patridge, 37, shared several images and videos of her cousin over the years, including several adorable pictures of Sadie and herself.

Cause Of Death Of Audrina Patridge’s Niece

The reason for Sadie’s passing is unclear, and neither Audrina nor Casey provided any details in their tributes to Sadie. To let her followers know that Sadie had passed away, Casey shared a selfie of her before Audrina’s message.

Audrina Patridge’s Personal Life

In Los Angeles, Audrina Cathleen Patridge was birthed on May 9, 1985. She grew up with three younger brothers in a family of English, German, Italian, and Polish ancestry. Audrina was raised in Yorba Linda, California, as a small child. Since 2008, Patridge has been seeing professional BMX dirt bike and motorcycle rider, Corey Bohan. On November 20, 2015, Bohan proposed to Patridge after getting her parents’ approval, and she accepted. On June 24, 2016, Patridge delivered birth to a girl named Kirra Max. The union took place on November 5, 2016. Patridge asked for a divorce from Bohan and a protection order against him on September 20, 2017. The divorce was finally completed on December 20, 2018.

Audrina Patridge’s Net Worth

An American actor, model, and television personality named Audrina Patridge has a $5 million fortune. Even though Patridge is probably best known for her role in the reality TV series “The Hills,” she subsequently built on this early success by pursuing a variety of opportunities in the entertainment industry. Since then, she has made appearances on reality TV programs like “Audrina” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

