Thai Cave Rescue: Wild Boars Skipper Duangpetch Promthep Passes Away In The UK

One of the 12 boys who were rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has passed away in the UK. His name was Duangpetch Promthep.

How Did Duangpetch Promthep Died?

The 17-year-old from Leicestershire was discovered unconscious in his dorm on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday, according to reports to the BBC.

Since the end of last year, he has been enrolled in a football academy in the UK. He served as captain of the Thai boys’ football team that spent more than two weeks imprisoned within a cave while exploring in the region of Chiang Rai.

One of the most enduring pictures of him was his grin, caught in the torchlight of a diver after the lads were discovered in the cave.

The teenager’s cause of death is unknown, however according to Leicestershire Police, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding it. According to reports in Thailand, he had a brain injury.

On Sunday in the late afternoon, Promthep was taken by ambulance to Kettering General Hospital, according to an East Midlands Ambulance Service representative. Additionally, an air ambulance was sent to the area.

His “dream team’s football gear,” which includes a jersey, shorts, socks, and shoes with blue and pink stripes, is sketched out in one of his last posts from January.

What Took Place In 2018?

On June 23, 2018, the Wild Boars (Moo Pa in Thai) football squad, of which Promthep served as captain, rode bicycles in a sprint to the Tham Luang cave. It was a favourite among the group.

However, an unexpected storm forced the cave system’s constrained corridors to flood, trapping the youngsters and their coach inside.

Before they were discovered by divers, they went nine days without food and light as 10,000 people engaged in a desperate search.

While he was stranded in the cave, Promthep turned 13 years old. At the time, his colleagues ranged in age from 11 to 16, and their coach, Ekkaphon Kanthawong, was 25.

The boys’ coach taught them meditation techniques to help them stay calm and breathe as little as possible as they dug holes using rocks to escape.

While they were preparing for the rescue, divers sent them food and letters from their families. Eventually, after being ketamine-sedated, they were taken out.

The incredible account of the rescue made headlines all across the world, and many books and films were eventually written to recount it, including a six-episode miniseries that Netflix aired last year.

