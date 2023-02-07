Grammy Viewership: Jumping To 12.4 Million Viewers, The Largest Audience Since 2020

According to Nielsen’s time zone-adjusted quick national ratings, the 65th annual Grammy Awards presentation attracted 12.4 million people in total on Sunday night, making it the most-watched program of the evening and the ceremony’s greatest audience since 2020. This is an increase of 30% from the previous year’s show, which attracted 9.6 million viewers overall once Live+Same Day ratings were tallied later in the week. The Grammys ceremony in 2022 marked the return of live broadcast after the coronavirus outbreak.

2023 Grammy Viewership

The live broadcast on Sunday night took place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles and was hosted for the third year in a row by Trevor Noah. The show, which was streamed live on Paramount+ and broadcast live on CBS, surpassed its previous record for the greatest live-streaming audience ever across Paramount Plus and other CBS platforms, according to CBS, with live-streaming data that were also up 33% over last year. According to the network, the broadcast achieved 66 billion potential internet impressions, making it “the #1 social entertainment event of 2023.” 53 million social video snippets of Grammy content had been viewed as of Monday morning on CBS and Paramount’s different platforms.

Performance Of Musicians In Grammy

The 2023 Grammys included several standout performances from musicians such as rapper Quavo, who sang a moving rendition of “Without You” in memory of the late Migos member Takeoff, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras, among others. Beyoncé made history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy nominations in the show’s history, while Styles won the highly coveted Album of the Year Grammy for his May 20th-released album, “Harry’s House.”

The 2023 Golden Globes program, in contrast, debuted on NBC over a month earlier with a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million total viewers, representing a 26% and 9% decline from the 2022 Globes broadcast, respectively.

FAQs

1. How many viewers were there for Grammy?

Ans. 12.4 million

2. Who hoisted Grammy?

Ans. Trevor Noah

