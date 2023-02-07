Clare Drakeford, wife of Wales’s first minister, dies

The government of Wales revealed on Saturday that Mark Drakeford’s wife, Clare, had passed away unexpectedly. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the tragic departure of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister,” a government spokeswoman for Wales stated.

We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time, but know that the thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with them. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Rishi Sunak, has expressed his “very sorrowful” feelings on the loss of Clare Drakeford.

‘I know how dedicated Mark and Clare were to each other,’ Sunak tweeted. I can’t even begin to comprehend how devastated Mark and his loved ones must be right now. My deepest sympathies are with the family at this time.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, expressed his “great sorrow and sadness” at Clare Drakeford’s loss.

He expressed his sympathies to Mark and his family on behalf of the Labour Party. We are keeping them in our prayers.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Wales sent their condolences to Mark Drakeford and his loved ones.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, and Andrew RT Davies, head of the Welsh Conservative Party, were among those who expressed sympathy via Twitter.

Davies remarked, “At this moment, my heart goes out to Mark Drakeford and his family.” Every time I’ve met Clare, she’s been a wonderful, welcoming person. I was really taken aback by the news of her dying.

The Presiding Officer of the Welsh Parliament, Elin Jones tweeted, “As a Senedd we are profoundly grieved to learn of Clare Drakeford’s demise. Please know that Mark and his loved ones have our greatest sympathies and that you have our unwavering love and support during this difficult time.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has expressed “absolutely shattering” sympathy for the First Minister of Wales.

There are no words to express the anguish you must be feeling, Price remarked, because he knows how close you were. You and your loved ones are in my prayers. Mark, you have a support group in all of us.

The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds, released the following statement in response to the news: “My sympathies are with the first minister and his family at this extremely sad moment.”

In 1977, Mark Drakeford wed Clare. There are three kids in the family.

Drakeford, the first minister of Wales since 2018, is rarely open about his personal life. However, in February 2021, he confessed that he had spent much of 2020 isolated from his wife in order to protect her and her elderly mother from the coronavirus epidemic.

Drakeford said he and his wife had been living in an attached structure in the backyard of their property.

Premier Carwyn Jones said, “It is a touch emotional,” on an ITV Wales podcast. I’ve been married for a long time, and it was strange to be apart physically even though we saw and talked to each other every day. Now that it’s done, everyone’s feeling a little sentimental.

Read Also: Here’s Hogwarts Legacy Review, A Video Games Set In Harry Potter Universe