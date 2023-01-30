All About Kevin Bacon’s Wife Kyra Sedgwick

After landing her first acting role at the tender age of 16, Kyra Sedgwick has gone on to become a bona fide Hollywood star in her own right. But she’s also married to actor Kevin Bacon. Bacon has starred in several films, including the cult classics Footloose and Wild Things. There are few Hollywood couples that have lasted as long as Sedgwick and Bacon, who have been together since the 1980s.

Sedgwick has been working in movies and television for quite some time. Sedgwick has established herself as an actress with roles ranging from supporting in Something to Talk About to leading in The Closer. Moreover, there is a wealth of information still to be uncovered about her.

Who is Kevin Bacon’s lady love?

Kyra Sedgwick, an actress, is married to Kevin Bacon. They’ve been together since 1988, making their 34-year marriage a Hollywood record. Kyra Sedgwick’s age gap with her spouse is eight years. The first time Bacon and Sedgwick met, it was 1978 and Bacon was playing in an Off-Broadway production where 12-year-old Kyra Sedgwick was a fan. Given his wife’s advanced age at the time, it’s probably for the best that Bacon can’t recall the exchange.

Kyra Sedgwick has a husband, but who is he?

Sedgwick joked to PEOPLE, “The secret to a good marriage is to not seek marital counsel from celebrities.” when asked for tips on how to have a happy marriage. I guess it wouldn’t be a good thing if [our marriage] consumed too much of my thoughts. Simply said, we lucked out. I have no doubt that you are correct. Nonetheless, she did offer up a single piece of advice. People are often saying, “If only I had this, if only I had that… ” To allow another person to love you the way you need to be loved, you must first have some part of your own completeness.

Is his wife connected to Kevin Bacon?

During Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s 2011 appearance on the PBS show Finding Your Roots, the happy couple learned some rather upsetting information: It turns out the two are distant relatives, 10 times removed. Nonetheless, this just means that the pair is extremely distantly connected, which may be more frequent than you believe. Even if a couple can trace their family tree back several generations, it doesn’t mean they’re genuinely connected. It must be unsettling to be able to track your spouse’s ancestry, though.

