On January 15, Madison Brooks was murdered by an automobile. Friends and relatives described the 19-year-old Louisiana State University student as a bright and happy young woman who touched everyone she encountered. Madi, as her friends called her, donated her heart and kidneys to help others, her Alpha Phi sorority sisters said.

On January 23, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the tragedy was not random, shocking her family. The agency accused four individuals of directly engaging in or watching a $exual assault on a severely inebriated and unable-to-consent Brooks before leaving her off on a dark roadside where she was tragically wounded.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old guy who was not identified because he is a child have been charged with third-degree rape for Brooks’ alleged attack. For not intervening, Mr. Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, face principal to rape charges.

Baton Rouge residents, including LSU students, parents, and the president, are outraged by the claims and want the culprits arrested.

An counsel for the defendants said that a video of their conversation with Brooks revealed she was “intoxicated,” but not to the point where she couldn’t grant permission.

A court ruled that the footage really reinforces their contempt for Brooks’ life and rights.

What happened to Madison Brooks?

Brooks met the four suspects in Baton Rouge’s Reggie’s pub on January 14. According to an arrest request obtained by KSLA, Brooks fell over multiple times, stumbling, and struggling to stand in front of at least one suspect before they left the pub together.

In a police interview, Mr. Carver said Brooks requested them to drop her off before they left the pub.

Mr. Carver reported that Mr. Washington and the alleged underage defendant solicited Brooks for $ex.

Mr. Carver stated that Brooks consented to interact but was “very unsteady on her feet, was not able to hold her balance, and was unable to talk coherently without slurring her words.”

“I guess,” Mr. Carver told investigators when asked if Brooks was too drunk to consent.

According to an arrest document, Mr. Washington and the youngster raped Brooks in the car as Mr. Lee, the lone adult, left. Mr. Carver subsequently told police he “felt uncomfortable and despised it”.

The men left Brooks in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway. Brooks was hit by a car at 3am on January 15 and died in the hospital.

Authorities claimed her postmortem revealed $exual assault injuries and a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit.

