Since the murder case has not been solved after 25 years, people are looking for Amber Hagerman’s parents.

Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old Arlington, Texas, girl, was kidnapped and murdered in 1996.

Her case gained worldwide recognition and sparked a national movement to create the Amber Alert system, which quickly informs the public about missing and kidnapped children.

Over 900 children’s lives have been saved thanks to the Amber Alert system. However, it has been criticised for disseminating an excessive number of non-life-threatening messages.

Amber Hagerman Parents: Where Are Richard Hagerman And Donna Williams?

On January 13, 1996, Amber Hagerman was killed while cycling through the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store in Arlington, Texas, with her mother, Donna Williams and father, Richard Hagerman.

Her parents got divorced as 1995 came to an end, and 1996 got underway, and Donna took the kids in.

Amber Hagerman’s father, Richard Hagerman, passed away in 2007, still seeking justice for his daughter’s senseless death.

After killing Amber, he allegedly struggled to find employment and developed an alcohol addiction, which he used as a coping mechanism.

Amber’s mother has chosen to maintain a low profile to avoid unwanted attention from the public. She continued living her life and got married once more.

But she admitted that she still thinks about Amber every day and that the pain of her loss never goes away in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2018.

In 1996, the Amber Alert system was created in Amber’s honour to warn her parents that the hunt for Amber’s kidnapper would continue until he was found.

Amber’s mother spoke in her place of kidnapped in 2021, on the 25th anniversary of her passing.

On the occasion of Amber’s kidnapping’s 25th anniversary, Donna reportedly remarked, “I implore the media and the public to keep the focus on locating the killer and bringing him to justice.”

Amber Hagerman Murder Case Update

Four days after she was kidnapped, Amber’s body was reportedly discovered by a man walking his dog in a creek not far from the murder scene, according to the Associated Press.

It was determined that her neck wounds from a cut caused her death. Local authorities are investigating Amber’s murder, but the killer has not yet been found.

Authorities claim that a self-service laundromat in the same parking lot was crowded when Amber was abducted. Still, many customers were in the country illegally and escaped when they noticed the approaching patrol cars.

Police tried to entice people to come forward with information by offering a reward and a guarantee that no one would be deported. However, people have yet to come forward with details despite the police assuring the community.

The incident astounded the locals and received extensive media coverage.

Following the tragedy, radio and TV stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area started openly broadcasting information about missing and kidnapped children under the name “Amber Alert,” with the broadcasts identified as such.

The system quickly spread to other regions of Texas and other states before being officially created as a national programme by the US Department of Justice.

Aftermath Of Amber Hagerman Murder Case

The kidnapping and death of Amber led to the creation of the AMBER Alert System, also known as “America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response,” in 2000.

Before it became a law, the Dallas Amber Plan was formed in 1997.

It enables authorities to alert the public to an abduction immediately and to appeal for assistance in bringing the kidnapped child back.

The concept for the method was developed by Fort Worth’s mother, Diana Simone.

She called a nearby radio station to inquire as to why severe weather notifications were given but not those for kidnapped children.

