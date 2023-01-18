Lucile Randon Died: World’s oldest person, French nun Sister André, dies aged 118

Learn more about the 118-year-old Lucile Randon, the world’s oldest person, including her background, family, spouse, and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The oldest person ever recorded, Lucile Randon, a French nun, passed away on Tuesday while she slept at a care facility near Toulon. She passed away at the age of 118.

David Tavella of the nursing home Sainte-Catherine-Labouré spoke about her with Agence France-Presse and stated,

Even though there was a lot of sadness, she wanted to go with her dear brother. It’s a source of freedom for her.

Since that time, several individuals worldwide have used social media to express their final condolences to her. Numerous persons are making inquiries regarding her. The following is what we do know about her:

Who is Lucile Randon?

She was frequently referred to as Sister André. On February 11, 1904, she was conceived in Alès, France. His mother’s name is Alphonsine Delphine Yéta Soutoul, and his father is Paul Randon. She had a twin sister and three older brothers in addition to her.

She was raised in a Protestant household but converted to Catholicism in 1923. She was also single and never got hitched.

She passed away in Toulon, France, on January 17, 2023. At the age of 118, she passed away.

Lucile Randon Career

At the age of twelve, in 1916, Lucile Randon relocated to Marseille and began working as a governess for three children. She was given additional duties when hired in 1922 as a teacher and a babysitter for an affluent family in Versailles. She worked at Versailles as an instructor and governess until 1936.

She changed her name to Sister André after joining the Daughters of Charity order. She took part in numerous missions throughout France, worked for the residential care facility EHPAD, and at age 105, she retired to a nursing home in Toulon.

French Nun Lucile Randon Dies At 118

At age 118, Sister Andre, a French nun who was the oldest person alive, passed away. At her care home in Toulon, France, Randon passed away peacefully, according to a spokeswoman for her.

Ten years before the First World War, on February 11, 1904, Randon was born in the south of France.

In April 2022, after Kane Tanaka in Japan passed away at the age of 119, Randon was recognised as the oldest woman alive and the most senior person in history.

Randon responded, “I have no idea what the secret is when asked what her secret was to live a long life. That is a query that only God can resolve. I’ve experienced a lot of sadness in my life, and when I was a young child, I also endured suffering during the 1914–1918 war.

There is immense sadness, but… she decided to join her beloved brother, said David Tavella, her spokesman at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing facility.

Cause of death of Lucile Randon

Natural causes led to her death. She was blind and in a wheelchair when she passed away.

