Jeremy Renner Misses His “Happy Place” After Freak Snowplow Accident Leg Amputation Rumors

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner has returned home to heal from his Jan. 1 snowplough accident.

Renner gave fans a hopeful recovery update. He also tweeted that he and his family are watching Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown. Renner was excited to return to familiar surroundings despite “brain fog” after the tragedy. His followers and industry peers, preparing for the worst in the wake of the disaster, extended their best wishes in the tweet.

Will Jeremy Renner walk again?

After the horrible tragedy, fans and Jeremy Renner’s loved ones were justifiably worried about him. After trying to halt the roughly 7-ton car, his legs were crushed. Accident-related chest damage occurred.

Renner has improved from the New Year’s Day snowplough accident on his Reno, Nevada, ranch. Renner was squashed beneath a Snowcat while clearing snow from his house when it rolled over one of his legs. After the crash, he was airlifted to a neighbouring hospital for emergency surgery.

Renner’s lead physicians haven’t confirmed anything. Jeremy Renner’s family hasn’t confirmed his amputation.

However, Renner’s leg injuries from the snow plough raise worries about his walking abilities. Renner is steady. Renner has recovered consciousness and started his lengthy recovery.

In a news conference, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said that Renner was aiding a snowbound person when the tragedy occurred. The mayor praised the actor’s kindness and said he’s been a community asset since he donates toys and other goods. Renner’s family thanked doctors, the mayor, and fans for their support throughout his hard battle.

Renner provided a brief video update with his sister and mother, enjoying a massage and seeming in good spirits. On Jan. 7, he spent his 52nd birthday in ICU with his family and thanked the medical personnel. Despite concerns that Renner’s leg injury required amputation, medical officials and Renner have provided hopeful updates.

Renner played Clint Barton/Hawkeye in Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hawkeye, a Disney+ miniseries, stars him and Alaqua Cox. Echo, a Hawkeye spinoff, stars Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, her miniseries role. Before Marvel, Renner was nominated for Best Lead Actor for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and The Town in 2011. (Best Supporting Actor).

Jeremy Renner Wanted Family Time With His New Series

Renner plays Mike McClusky, the leader of a Kingstown, Michigan power family, in Mayor of Kingstown since 2021. The series stars Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, and Taylor Handley and addresses corruption, racism, and injustice.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department, Renner observed an automobile stopped near his house while clearing snow with the equipment. Renner towed the car driven by a family member with the snowcat. After checking on the driver, the snowcat rolled over him.

He was transported to a Reno hospital in critical but stable condition.

In very critical condition

According to RadarOnline, Renner may be paralyzed or have his leg amputated. Jeremy, an Avengers confidant, has had two delicate operations, but he may never walk again. His family worries that he may lose his leg or be unable to move. Despite the lack of news following the tragedy, Renner’s extremely critical leg wound, which was stopped by a neighbour’s tourniquet, was the most concerning. While awaiting developments, the actor’s rehabilitation seems to be protracted and gradual.

Read Also: How Did Princess Tolliver Die? Who was Princess Tolliver?