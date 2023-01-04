Missing: Matthew Haas found dead, What happened to the New Berlin man? Explained

On Tuesday morning in Wisconsin Dells, the body of a guy from New Berlin who had been missing was discovered, according to authorities.

According to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, a request was made to the police on Saturday at 4 p.m. to inquire about the well-being of 37-year-old Matthew Haas of New Berlin. After leaving the Wisconsin Dell’s downtown area at about midnight on January 1, Haas has yet to be heard from or seen.

Police claim that they could pinpoint Haas’s last pinged location using information from his cell phone. Then, in the late afternoon, police started searching that area.

Police conducted synchronised searches in the area on foot, with a police K9, and with drones early on January 2. There were cliffs and ravines in the wooded area near the Wisconsin River. According to the police, search operations were discontinued in the evening due to the challenging and hazardous terrain.

Matthew Haas missing case: Explained

Matthew G. Haas, a 37-year-old man, was reported missing to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department on January 1st, 2023. At midnight on January 1st, Matthew was last spotted in the Wisconsin Dells downtown area.

Matthew is about 5’06” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Along with an octopus tattoo on his upper arm and some Chinese characters on his forearm, Matthew also sports two black pencil-sized plug earrings and other ink.

The last things seen on Matthew were blue pants, a zip-up hooded sweatshirt in a dark colour, and tennis shoes. (See picture) There have been searching operations in the Wisconsin Dells region since the reporting time.

Please call Detective Sergeant Brent Brown at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at (608)-253-1611 if you have any information about Matthew’s whereabouts or believe you may have seen or spoken to him in the last 48 hours. A picture of Matthew taken on the evening of December 31st, 2022, is attached.

Matthew Haas was found dead: What happened?

Wisconsin Dells police reported on January 3 that a New Berlin man whose corpse had been missing since New Year’s Eve had been discovered in the Wisconsin River.

Around midnight on January 1, in the centre of Wisconsin Dells, the 37-year-old Matthew Haas was last seen. His smartphone sent a signal on January 1 and January 2; on those days, a K-9 and drones were employed to search the area. Police claimed the region beside the river was wooded and had rocks and ravines.

Police Investigation: Chief Nicholas Brinker’s statement

The search resumed early on Tuesday, and it was during this time—around 10:30 am—that Haas’ body was found. The Wisconsin Dells police said, “This is the terrible conclusion that we had not hoped for,” and added, “Even though Matthew has been located, This investigation is still ongoing, and we are still following up on tips and leads that have been provided.”

No wrongdoing is believed to have occurred based on the information and proof that has so far been gathered. Even though Matthew has been located, this investigation is still ongoing, and we are actively following up on leads and information that have been provided.

We did not anticipate the sad event that had occurred. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department would like to express its sincere sympathies to Matthew’s family and friends and respectfully ask that you respect their privacy during this trying time.

People’s condolences to Matthew Haas

I’m sorry for the family; it’s so tragic. In particular, in the Midwest, many males are discovered in bodies of water, especially those who have been drinking. I wish there were more of an effort to look into these issues.

The unfortunate situation that took place was not anything we expected. To respect Matthew’s family’s and friends’ right to privacy during this challenging time, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department would like to convey profound condolences to them.

Shame on Sarah Ann Seegers. Despite being under the influence of drugs? I keep repeating, “So they all just wander outside in the freezing weather and don’t feel it,” I’ve had alcohol before, but I could still feel the cold, so that I would go back inside. George from Stillwater was the family member who fell in at Brian’s Bar and continues to walk by the river. My apologies.

I continue to think foul play was involved in this case since there is no way George could have travelled more than 3 miles on foot while wearing no jacket, no gloves, and in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius with the wind. Plain BS won’t do for me! There are many cover-ups, justifications, or corruption—in many situations, though notall.

Read Also: Lincoln Almond Died: Former RI Gov. Lincoln Almond dies at 86