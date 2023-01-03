What Happened To Kelly Monteith? Comedian Passes Away at 80

The revolutionary American comic was best known in the UK for being among the first to receive his own BBC series, and his self-titled show aired from 1979 until 1984, according to The Mirror.

A Los Angeles-based production business with which he had a close working relationship, The Anglophile Channel, broke the tragic news of his passing.

The Anglophile Channel released the following statement in their statement: “It is with profound sorrow that The Anglophile Channel announces the demise of our best friend and comrade, award-winning comedian/host Kelly Monteith.

How did Kelly Monteith die?

Kelly Monteith cause of death:

Following two powerful strokes in February 2021, Kelly Monteith’s ability to speak has been significantly diminished.

His ex-wife, Caroline, cared for him for two months while in Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, helping him gradually regain some speech. She then moved him into their home to care for him.

A medical condition was Kelly Monteith’s cause of death. After Monteith suffered from two strokes and developed aphasia, his ex-wife Caroline Alexander launched a GoFundMe effort to seek money for his recovery and speech treatment.

The Anglophile Channel produced Kelly Monteith’s BBC Memories and the YouTube series Brit Flix, where Paul Monteith, the husband of Monteith and Marlise, provided analysis on classic British films.

Following his breakthrough on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in the 1970s, Monteith landed a brief stint on The Kelly Monteith Show, a variety programme that aired on CBS in 1976.

He made a name for himself in Britain, though, where he ultimately earned his show after making successful appearances on chat shows, most notably Des O’Connor Tonight.

Kelly Monteith, a stand-up and sketch comedy show breached the fourth wall by having Monteith speak directly to the audience about the scenarios he was portraying.

Who was Kelly Monteith?

Here’s everything you need to know about Kelly Monteith

