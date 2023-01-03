Ken Block, a rally driver and YouTube sensation, died in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55.

Ken Block, rally car driving champion and action sports hero, died at the age of 55 in a tragic snowmobile accident in Utah, according to sources on Monday. It is believed that Block was riding a snowmobile down a steep hill in Utah’s Wasatch County at 2:00 p.m. on Monday when it toppled and fell on top of him. Even though Block was travelling with a group of individuals, he was alone at the time of the event. Unfortunately, he died at the site due to his injuries in the collision.

Hoonigan confirms Ken Block’s death

Though his engagement with Hoonigan Racing Division began as a driver and team, Block’s relationship with the company evolved, with the driver ultimately becoming a member of its management team. It was a connection that would propel Block’s name to the forefront of American rallying. As one might expect, the news of his death devastated the organization. “It is with profound sadness that we can report that Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan stated in an Instagram post on Monday. “Ken was a pioneer, a visionary, and an icon. Most significantly, he is a parent and spouse. He will be sadly missed.”

Who was Ken Block?

Block, born in California on November 21st, 1967, has had racing in his blood since he was a child. Though he would later join Hoonigan Racing Division as a professional rally driver, his other activities drew the most notice. Block, the co-founder of DC Shoes, has competed in a variety of different action sports, including skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross.

However, it’s probable that you first heard Ken Block’s name about Gymkhana. The joke, inspired by the equestrian event of the same name, comprised a challenging obstacle course that Block would cross with his now-renowned Ford Fiesta spectacularly. The video series received millions of views on YouTube and was even included on BBC’s extremely famous show Top Gear. The rally star would go on to produce twelve program volumes, which remain legendary in the hearts of racing enthusiasts today. Lucy Block and their three children survive Block.

