How did Alan Rankine Die? Alan Rankine of The Associates has died aged 64

Today, Callum and Hamish Rankine, the author’s sons, confirmed the information (January 3). He passed away quietly at home not long after celebrating Christmas with his family, according to a statement from his sons. He was a lovely, good-hearted, and caring man who will be sadly missed.

In the late 1970s, Rankine and singer Billy Mackenzie founded The Associates, which went on to release three albums: “The Affectionate Punch” (1980), “Fourth Drawer Down” (1981), and “Sulk” (1982).

Before beginning a solo career in 1986, Rankine worked as a successful producer after leaving the band in 1982, producing albums by the Cocteau Twins and other artists.

Later in life, he taught at Glasgow’s Stow College and worked with students to set up the Electric Honey record, which helped launch the careers of Snow Patrol, Belle & Sebastian, and Biffy Clyro.

BMX Bandits member Duglas T Stewart also paid tribute to Rankine on Twitter, writing: “Unfortunate news today that Alan Rankine has passed away.” Alan first came to my attention through The Associates, and I later got to know him a little more. He was wishing his family and everyone who loved him well.

We had arranged to get together for coffee because we lived close—condolences to every one of his family on the passing of Alan Rankine, a wonderful soul.

How did Alan Rankine die?

On January 2, 2023, the renowned songwriter and musician Alan Rankine died. His sons sent a message on social media confirming his death. Alan Rankine’s passing was confirmed by several people close to him.

His family and supporters immediately began to offer their condolences to Alan Rankine once the news of his passing was confirmed.

The passing of Alan Rankine was announced today, which is very sad, says Duglas T. Stewart, the creator of the BMX Bandits. Alan first came to my attention through The Associates, and I later got to know him a little more. In this video, he appears pretty attractive. He was wishing his family and everyone who loved him well.

The BBC’s Vic Galloway adds, “Unbelievably tragic news… RIP Alan Rankine.”

‘I was devastated to read of the demise of my dear friend Alan Rankine of The Associates,’ writes Scottish journalist John Dingwall.

We had arranged to get together for coffee because we lived close—a final farewell to a great soul and condolences to Alan Rankine’s family. Alan Rankine, rest in peace.

Alan Rankine cause of death:

Alan Rankine’s passing His father passed away on January 3 at 64, according to Callum and Hamish Rankine, his sons.

After spending Christmas with his family, he passed away quietly at home, according to the statement.

He was a kind, caring, and kind man who will be sadly missed.

His kids begged friends and relatives to remember him there because “community meant a lot to our dad”, and stated that his Facebook profile would stay active.

Who was Alan Rankine?

The rock band the Associates, which he and Dundee singer-songwriter Billy Mackenzie co-founded in the late 1970s, is best known for his work as the keyboards and guitarist. He was a Scottish musician and record producer.

The Scottish guitarist was raised in Edinburgh after moving from his birthplace of Bridge of Allan. The Affectionate Punch and Sulk combined synth-pop with baroque orchestration that was almost on Scott Walker’s levels of ambition. Scotland’s two best musical collaborations ever were on these two albums.

After quitting the band, Alan Rankine released several well-received solo CDs and spent several years teaching.

Read Also: How did David Aylor die? What was David Aylor Cause Of Death?