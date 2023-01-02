Modest Mouse Drummer, Jeremiah Green, Dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, one of Modest Mouse’s founding members and drummer, died of cancer on Saturday, the band reported on social media. He was 45.

Modest Mouse paid their respects to their bandmate on Instagram, stating, “Jeremiah, our beloved buddy, died today. He lay down and simply faded away.”

“Please be grateful for all the love you give, receive, have given, and will give. Above all, Jeremiah was concerned with love “The band composed.

Who is Jeremiah Green?

Jeremiah Green, one of Modest Mouse’s founding members and drummer, died of cancer on Saturday, the band reported on social media. He was 45.

Modest Mouse paid their respects to their bandmate on Instagram, stating, “Jeremiah, our beloved buddy, died today. He lay down and simply faded away.”

“Please be grateful for all the love you give, receive, have given, and will give. Above all, Jeremiah was concerned with love “The band composed.

Jeremiah Green Cause of death

Green’s cancer diagnosis was revealed on the band’s official platforms just four days ago, with the band saying that his cancer treatment was “going well and making a good change.” Carol Namatame, his mother, also requested followers to send “healing vibes” to her “strong” and “brave” son, whose illness was stage IV, on Christmas.

Green, along with vocalist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy, was a founding member of the indie rock band Modest Mouse. The trio formed in early 1992 in Issaquah, Washington, and released their debut album on the Seattle-based independent label Up Records in 1996.

Green Career

They released their third album, The Moon & Antarctica, on Epic Records, a Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary, in 2000, but their breakthrough came with 2004’s Good News For People Who Like Bad News. “Float On,” the album’s debut song and perhaps the band’s biggest hit, topped the Billboard Alternative tracks list and was nominated for a Grammy in 2005 for Best Rock Song.

Green momentarily left the band during this period but returned before the end of 2004, making Good News the only album on which he did not participate, according to Rolling Stone.

The band’s most recent studio album, they’re seventh, was released in June 2021. They announced a tour in November to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Lonesome Crowded West. Green was receiving chemotherapy at the time, according to Rolling Stone.

Former Modest Mouse member Johnny Marr paid tribute on Twitter, writing, “Jeremiah Green, the great. My bandmate and the most inventive musician I’ve ever met, “with an old portrait of Green.

Read Also: What happened to Jeremy Renner? Actor is in critical condition, snow plowing accident explained