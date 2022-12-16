Who is Stacey Solomon’s husband? Joe Swash confesses he had the ‘blues’ after marrying Esse* star

Joe Swash has admitted to having the “blues” after his dream wedding to Stacey Solomon. The former EastEnders actor, 40, recently opened up about his marriage to Stacey, 33, with the star also admitting he felt ‘so blessed’ to marry at their Esse* home in July with the “most incredible woman” to conclude.

Appearing Friday, October 13 on Loose Women, where Stacey is a regular panelist, Joe shared how far he and Stacey have come over the years. The lovebirds met in Australia through the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and went on to start a romance and welcome two children – Rex, 3, and Rose, 1 – into the world together, writes the Mirror. Joe and Stacey became husband and wife on July 25 at their home, Pickle Cottage, and their four children all played big roles in their special day. tears as she proudly watched.

When discussing his wedding day with Kaye Adam, Judi Love, Linda Robson, and Dame Kelly Holmes on the ITV broadcast, Joe said: “I felt very blessed that day.” Looking back, I can see that my marriage to the most wonderful lady was a journey. I truly felt blessed on that day.

Laughing, Joe admitted that after the picturesque nuptials, he and Stacey had the “bluesy wedding” and spent a few days wondering, “What are we going to do now?” The father-of-three also opened up about the “healthy competition” between him and his wife, as both stars are releasing new books simultaneously and preparing to battle it out on the bestseller list.

“Stacey’s a lot more competitie than me, but so are things like loading the dishwasher,” Joe admitted on the week’s finale of Loose Women. “It’s a healthy competition,” she continued before adding, “We both have books coming out at the moment, but thankfully in different categories. We didn’t realize [we’d be releasing our books at the same time].”

It comes after the family recently returned from a fun-filled vacation at Disneyland Paris, France. They celebrated Rose’s first birthday, as well as Stacey’s, which falls on October 4th. Stacey shared photos from her emotional journey, including a photo of her and Rose posing in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty castle with Minnie Mouse ears and meeting adorable Disney characters.

How many kids do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have?

When Stacey tweeted a photo of herself on a spa weekend and said she felt like a “new woman,” the couple initially fueled dating rumours in January 2016. A few days later, she and Joe were observed walking across Esse*. In the same month, Stacey became an official Instagram user by posting a photo of her new beau holding some flowers. And in May 2019, Stacey seemed to imply that she and her longtime partner had secretly wed. On Loose Women, the former X Factor competitor continued to refer to Joe as her “husband.”

Read Also: What Kind Of Cancer Does Jane Fonda Have? Jane Fonda Is Preparing To Die.