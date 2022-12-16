R’Kayla Briggs Missing: R’Kayla Briggs’ Parents statement.

The 11-year-old girl who vanished with an adult man, according to Clayton County Police, may still be in the state of Georgia.

On Wednesday, R’Kayla Briggs’ parents told Tom Jones of Channel 2 that they thought their daughter was dating a 22-year-old male.

The parents first claimed they believed the two were travelling to Texas, but on Thursday, the police department stated in a Facebook post that “evidence acquired suggests that she is not in Texas.”

According to her parents, Briggs reportedly fled the house on Monday, fearing for her safety. Her social media accounts have been erased, and she has stopped returning calls.

Bring her home. Because we won’t give up, we are pleading with you to get her back, the girl’s mother, Kenickie Moss, said.

According to the police, Briggs was forcibly removed from her house. According to her parents, Briggs met a 22-year-old man on Instagram who abducted her.

“Parents, we strongly advise you. Inspect phones. Internet research You never know, remarked Moss. We adore you, Kayla. You are loved, girl. Get back home.

Her parents have a picture of the man and are pleading with him to act morally and return their daughter to them. They declare that they won’t sleep until Briggs arrives safely at home.

R’Kayla Briggs Missing

As of Thursday afternoon, R’Kayla Briggs, who has been missing since she left her home on Tuesday, was still unaccounted for, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Investigators said that at around 3:40 p.m., she secretly left her Mallard Drive home through the back door with a packed suitcase.

The officials don’t know the identity or age of the possible companion. They don’t appear to be going to Texas as was previously assumed based on the statistics.

On Thursday afternoon, the police department said on Facebook,

R’Kayla Briggs’ Parents statement

Kenickie Moss, a parent, stated

Investigation

They might also be headed to Macon, according to investigators.

According to police, their investigation has been impeded or interrupted by “several external parties.”

R’Kayla Briggs Description

According to police, Briggs is described as follows:

4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kayla Briggs was last seen wearing a grey tank top, a white, black, and grey hoodie, black tights, and blue jeans.

Child Grooming

The disappearance of R’Kayla Brigg may warn parents about how susceptible children are to grooming.

According to the Darkness to Light website, D2L, an organisation devoted to ending child sexual abuse, one of the ways predators groom young children is by filling a need in the kid.

The offenders use many ruses, such as giving gifts, flattery, sharing money, and providing for other necessities. Another method that could be used is to show the targeted child extra love and affection.

The relationship between the offending adult, the targeted child, and (perhaps) the child’s carers may appear close when a child is being groomed.

