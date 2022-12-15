Who is Margaret Hoover Husband? Margaret Hoover and John Avlon

Margaret Hoover is a best-selling author and host of SiriusXM’s daily show “Get It Right with Margaret Hoover.” A CNN political contributor, LGBT activist and Bush administration veteran, Hoover is passionate about modernizing the Republican Party.

Hoover is the president of the American Unity Fund, an organization that works towards full freedom and equality for LGBT Americans by working with conservative lawmakers and leaders. As a Fox News personality, Hoover frequently appears on the HBO shows “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “Culture Warrior” on The O’Reilly Factor. Her work has appeared on several websites, including The Wall Street Journal, The Daily Beast, CNN.com, The New York Daily News and FoxNews.com.

She also sits on the Stanford University, Hoover Institution, and Hoover Presidential Foundation boards of trustees.

Hoover lives in New York City with her husband John Avlon, publisher and managing director of The Daily Beast, and their two children. Margaret Hoover is a well-known American journalist and political commentator who advocates conservative ideas. She is the great-granddaughter of former US President Herbert Hoover. You were born in the state of Colorado. She has a degree in Spanish Literature. From there, she went to Taiwan when she finished college. Hoover got a job with the Taiwanese law firm as a research associate and editor. In 2002, she returned to her native country, the United States.

Hoover was deputy director in the George W. Bush administration. She has many different aspects of herself. She talks about politics and also campaigns for causes. Although politically conservative, she is liberal in her personal beliefs. She values ​​the privacy and rights of every person, which is why she supports same-sex marriage and fights for their rights.

Who is Margaret Hoover’s Husband?

John Avlon, who also works for CNN, is married to Margaret Claire. John has also worked as a speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani, senior columnist for Newsweek and editor of The Daily Beast. Claire and Avlon have a son, Jack, born in twenty thirteen and a daughter, Toula Lou, born in 2015.

“Margaret Claire hosts Firing Line with Margaret Hoover” on PBS. It’s a new take on the famous show that William F. Buckley Jr. presented for 33 years. She worked as a political commentator on CNN in the White House under President George W. Bush. He has also worked at the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill and on two presidential campaigns.

Claire Hoover is the president of the American Unity Fund, a political group dedicated to bringing full freedom and equality to LGBT Americans. She also wrote the best-selling book American Individualism: How a New Generation of Conservatives Can Save the Republican Party in 2011.

