Maxine Wahome sends her boyfriend to the hospital’s intensive care unit

Safari Rally star Maxine Wahome is the topic of the internet this evening after she was implicated in a terrifying attack that left her partner and fellow driver, Asad Khan, in urgent care.

A court freed Maxine this afternoon on Ksh 100,000 cash bail as the inquiry proceeds. According to a story in the Nation, officers informed the court that Kilimani police station received a complaint about the incident and that they raced to the area and discovered Ms Wahome in residence appearing distressed.

Maxine has been the sweetheart of Kenyan motorsport since the resumption of the WRC Safari Rally to Kenya two years ago. She competed and won the WRC3 in this year’s competition. And she garnered praise and the interest of some of the sport’s most prominent figures, including Lewis Hamilton.

After two nights in police jail on suspicion of beating her lover, fellow rally driver Asad Khan, Maxine Wahome, has been freed on bail of Ksh 100,000.

In June this year, the 25-year-old Wahome created history by capturing her first WRC3 victory at the 2022 WRC Safari Rally.

Benard Ochoi, the resident magistrate of Milimani, denied the police’s request to keep her for 14 days.

According to the Daily Nation, the police informed the court that the incident was reported to the Kilimani police station and that they raced to the location, where they saw Wahome in the home appearing distressed.

“That the continued detention of the respondent is essential for the furtherance and finalizing of the investigations, her release could further lead to interference with the investigations and a flight risk as she has not disclosed her fixed abode,” the police said.

However, the magistrate denied the application, stating that the reasons were insufficient to detain her in jail.

Wahome must report to the Kilimani Police Station every Thursday until January 16, 2023.

After reportedly assaulting her partner Asad Khan, the rally expert was arrested and hauled before the court for a bail hearing. The renowned rally driver’s eyes filled with tears as she attentively followed the proceedings in a case where she was accused of allegedly harming her lover.

Domestic violence accusation

Maxine is accused of hurting her partner and another rally driver during a disagreement at their Nairobi residence. Maxine was released on bail after Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi denied the prosecution’s plea to keep her until the outcome of their inquiry. The rally driver has been instructed to attend the Kilimani police station every Monday until the investigation into the incident is complete. As the status of Asad Khan is known, investigators had recommended that Maxine be kept for 14 days.

